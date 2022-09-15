FOSTER – Phase II of the first-ever Foster Athletic Complex began last month, and when finished, will bring tennis and basketball courts, a dual-use soccer and football field and walking trails to town.

According to Highway Director Gordon Rogers, who is also up for re-election for his state Senate District 21 seat this year, said the project should be completed by this fall and will likely have a grand opening and naming ceremony in the coming months.

