FOSTER – Phase II of the first-ever Foster Athletic Complex began last month, and when finished, will bring tennis and basketball courts, a dual-use soccer and football field and walking trails to town.
According to Highway Director Gordon Rogers, who is also up for re-election for his state Senate District 21 seat this year, said the project should be completed by this fall and will likely have a grand opening and naming ceremony in the coming months.
“Things are moving along pretty quick. We should be pretty much done at the end of this year,” Rogers said.
Town Planner Michael Antonellis said he expects the fields to be ready for use in the summer 2023.
Rogers said the field, located across the street from Isaac Paine Elementary School at 160 Foster Center Road, will be named after Captain Henry Phillips, a highly decorated Foster veteran who was killed in action.
Rogers said the grand opening will be focused on dedicating the park and a stone monument in Phillip’s name.
Dave Tirrell of the Foster Recreation said Phillips served in the Vietnam War and was nominated for the Medal of Honor, as well as earning the Distinguished Service Cross before dying while serving.
Rogers, who oversees the project, said work now includes grading the area and walking paths, putting in sprinklers, basketball and tennis courts and a soccer and football field. So far, he said the project has not encountered delays or costs escalation besides the anticipated possible escalation due to a large amount of boulders.
He said there was a considerable amount of trees that needed to be cleared and more large rocks than anticipated that need to be crushed. Similar to ledge, he said rocks were expected, but the amount was unclear.
“It’s one of those things that goes into construction. It’s common in construction, that’s one of the ‘what if’s’ built into the budget,” Rogers said.
The Foster Athletic Complex is made possible by a $400,000 grant from the Rode Island Department of Environmental Management. Phase I was completed using a $400,000 recreation grant, and paid for a baseball field and 77-vehicle gravel parking lot.
All courts will be used by the Foster-Scituate Little League and Scituate Youth Soccer Association, and are open to the public, as well.
The town matches each grant by 20 percent and the RIDEM accepts in-kind work as a match. The town is working on grading and installing a well at the location.
