SCITUATE – Foster is moving forward with a new three-year contract with Scituate for use of the Scituate Animal Shelter and animal control services.
Scituate Town Council President Abbie Groves said the town signed a contract to allow Foster to continue to receive animal control services from Scituate, as well as space in the animal shelter for rescues.
Groves said the towns came up with a fair agreement that increases by $7,000 each of the three years.
The deal comes after the town and volunteers raised more than $175,000 for renovations at the Scituate Animal Shelter, which includes new spaces for kittens, greeting rooms for potential adopters and animals, and new office space.
“The shelter is absolutely remarkable,” Groves said.
Scituate Police Chief Eric Rollinson said two full-time Scituate Animal Control Officers handle animal control for both towns. Originally, the contract had a part-time ACO from Foster, but when that officer retired, Scituate took over.
“It’s good for both communities. It works out well for everyone,” Rollinson said.
The Scituate Town Council discussed potentially entering a new contract with Foster in May, and reported during a Town Council meeting that Foster had stopped contact during negotiations and was looking at possible contracts with other towns.
Foster Town Council President Denise DiFranco said Foster ultimately decided to continue its relationship with Scituate. Previously, Foster had a five-year contract for animal control services with Scituate for $29,000 a year, which expired this month. The rate includes $10,000 for shelter use and service, and $19,00 for ACO services.
Rollinson said for the majority of the previous contract, the $19,000 did not cover the salary for the Foster ACO. He said 56 percent of calls to the Scituate Animal Shelter are from Foster, and 41 percent of animals that are housed at the shelter are from Foster.
“We worked together and came to a mutual agreement,” Rollinson said.
