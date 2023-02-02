FOSTER — Economic Development firm Camoin Associates said that Foster has a bad reputation across the state when it comes to business, but its new strategic plan hopes to combat that stigma to bring more business to town.
During the Jan. 18 meeting with the Town Council and Planning Board, along with more than a dozen Foster residents in attendance, Rachel Selsky of Camoin Associates drafted the company’s findings and strategies to bring development to town.
In the informational meeting, Selsky explained that the town hired the firm to help develop a strategic plan to diversify the tax base while preserving what makes the town special.
Selsky said it was about finding the balance of bringing business to town that fit in with its rural character to prevent an excessive burden on taxpayers.
“We deal with communities with unique assets that bring people to them, that people want to protect, but over time that can also lead to increasing burdens on residential property owners,” Selsky said.
In a town-wide survey, Selsky said Camoin found seven key findings and themes from residents including economic and demographic conditions, location, rural character, sense of community, perception, capacity and resource and investment opportunity.
Of rural character and location, Selsky said more than 2,500 Foster residents commute out of Foster and only 124 respondents said they worked and lived in town. She said that means there are a lot of people traveling through the town, creating the potential for people to stop along their route.
The Route 6 corridor has the potential to attract industry, said Selsky, including warehousing, retail and food businesses. She said rural character attracted so many people to Foster, around 86 percent of survey respondents, and believes the town should retain its rural character.
“The key is to identify areas in the community that are appropriate for development,” Selsky said.
Other business areas to explore include supporting existing farmers, artisans, food production, craft beverages, agriculture tourism business and more.
“A lot can happen while ensuring rural character,” Selsky said.
Selsky said there is “quite a bit of tension” when it comes to sense of community. She said residents desire to see diversification and increased community opportunities, but it is going to be a challenge to overcome the emotional connection with protecting rural character.
The outside perception of Foster is negative, Selsky said, and people believe Foster is not welcoming to business. She said a lack of signage and understanding is causing those ideas.
Foster’s limited population limits its ability to have successful, active boards and limits implementation capacity. She said Foster needs to improve awareness of what is available in town to outside people.
Foster’s investment opportunity for potential projects could attract businesses like transportation and logistics. Selsky said the town should build off its rural feel with a small-scale town center that will benefit locals. Those businesses include nursery or outdoor supply stores, a café or restaurant space and senior housing aid.
Camoin identified three goals that aligned with the town’s request for proposals for an economic strategic plan. Those goals are to improve the sense of place in the commercial corridor, diversify the economy and align growth with community values.
Selsky said it is important to develop a sense of place to improve the appearance of Route 6, as it is the main route when people are interacting with Foster and the greatest opportunity for development. That means increasing signage along the border, cleaning up Route 6 and considering opportunities along Route 101.
She said working with residents and property owners, the town should identify areas for potential development, and promote those assets.
Foster should market and give recognition to the places that make foster amazing, including outdoor recreation, agriculture tourism, Old Home Days, having the highest peak in Rhode Island and more.
“Recognize that the amazing things are in Foster,” she said.
Selsky said diversifying the economy will help improve Foster’s reputation, as well as updating the website, encouraging business development and making economic development a hired position. She said the town should take steps to support farm-based businesses, such as a farmers market.
To align growth with the community, Foster needs a community vision with a consensus in the building process. She said that could mean reviewing zoning and guidelines for expanding business, expanding the capacity of boards and encouraging the expansion of outdoor recreations.
The strategic plan was positively received, with residents offering solutions and support for the plan. Selsky said her next steps are to further develop key goals and begin working on steps to get plans in motion.
She said these plans rarely move quickly, and is often a multi-year-long process.
Planning Board member Warren Ducharme said that Selsky should keep working to move the town forward, even if residents are at times reluctant.
“Sometimes we have to be told things we don’t want to hear,” he said.
