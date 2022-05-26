FOSTER – Town Council President Denise DiFranco says the town is meeting again with Scituate officials to discuss renewing an agreement to share services with the Scituate Animal Shelter, but the sides don’t appear any closer to a new contract amid questions about their partnership.
DiFranco said she visited the recently renovated Scituate Animal Shelter and said it is a beautiful space.
“We are in negotiations. We just go in touch,” she said.
The Scituate Town Council discussed potentially entering a new contract with Foster on May 12, though Scituate Police Chief Eric Rollinson and Scituate Town Council President Abbie Groves said the discussion ended without any forward motion.
“It was a little disheartening, to say the least. I mean, from what I understand, you bring something to the table, they didn’t agree with it, bring something back,” Groves said.
Rollinson said he and Groves began negotiations with DiFranco and Foster Police Chief David Breit on March 7 and had not heard from them since. Rollinson said he heard through his sources that Foster was talking with Glocester Animal Control about entering a contract there.
“At the conclusion of the meeting, they brought nothing to the table besides looking for a three-year deal instead of a five-year deal,” Rollinson said, adding that Foster officials said they’d get back to Scituate about the matter.
Foster has a five-year contract for Animal Control Services with Scituate for $29,000 a year, expiring in June. While Foster proposed entering a new three-year agreement with Scituate, Scituate proposed an increased rate to $35,000. Of the $29,000 in the current agreement, $10,000 is for use and service, and $19,000 for an animal control officer.
Rollinson said for four or five years, the $19,000 did not cover the salary for a Foster Animal Control Officer. He said the $29,000 paid by Foster every year does not cover the salary for the part-time employee needed to cover Foster, never mind fuel costs and maintenance on vehicles. He said Scituate is also covering costs for new equipment such as laptops and cell phones.
“It’s a lot more to it than housing dogs and responding to calls,” the chief said.
Rollinson said 56 percent of the calls to the Scituate Animal Shelter are from Foster, and 41 percent of animals that are housed there are from Foster. Groves said the increased costs are not to cover paying for a new vehicle, but rather to pay for the services rendered.
Scituate Town Councilor Michael Marcello said that if negotiations are not finished by the end of the contract at the end of June, then the Scituate Animal Shelter will no longer service Foster.
“They’re not going to negotiate, they can go somewhere else,” Marcello said.
“I don’t think it is fair the taxpayers of Scituate subsidize Foster,” he said.
