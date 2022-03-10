FOSTER – A more than 100-year-old Foster tradition is in jeopardy this year, as the Foster Old Home Days Committee scrambles to find reliable, dedicated volunteers after several long-term members retired.
Maggie Stormont said she remembers her father joining the FOHD Committee when she was young in 1981. The annual festival had been dwindling over the years, and her father and Foster residents rallied together to revive the festival.
For as long as Stormont remembers, her father and other members spent months each year preparing for FOHD, which happens on the last full weekend in July, starting on Friday evening and running through late Sunday afternoon.
“My dad used to say once the fair starts, all the hard work is done. Once it starts, we fix the little thing that goes wrong, but really, it’s time to just enjoy the fun,” Stormont said.
Boy Scouts and other volunteers help with setup, and by the end of the festival, she said everyone is so exhausted it’s all hands on deck taking it down.
Stormont has carried on the tradition of putting together Old Home Days each year. Many of the members who originally joined her father are the same ones who retired this year. Stormont said she and the town are grateful for the decades of service they provided, and it is now time to pass the torch to the next generation.
“Some are 60 and 70 years old and have given 30 to 40 years. We’re all so grateful for the time they’ve given,” Stormont said.
She said the event is not getting the volunteers it needs to continue. After two years on hold due to COVID, she said if it doesn’t return this year, she is not sure it ever will.
“I’d hate to see the fair end. We just, right now, don’t have the manpower to make it happen,” she said.
Stormont said the bulk of members resigning served as “jack-of-all-trades” on the committee. Members would wear many hats, including ticket sales, securing ribbons for 4H competitions, handing out ribbons, contracting vendors, setting up events, and so on.
“Right now, we don’t have a president, vice president or treasurer. We also lost our publicity person. We still have a good handful of people who have been on the committee for a good few years who know what they’re doing,” she said.
Committee member Eric Rotondo brought the matter before the Foster Recreation Committee last week, delivering the same dire warning. He asked the Recreation Committee for help finding members and getting the word out that it is in desperate need of volunteers.
“I feel like if we don’t do it this year, it will be done,” Rotondo said.
Volunteers across the area have highlighted the problems caused as more older people step down from longtime volunteer roles and younger people don’t fill their places.
Stormont said Old Home Days is looking for volunteers to fill positions and help with ribbons and trophies, scheduling entertainment, contacting vendors, permitting, electricians, plumbers, lighting, and a whole lot more. She said the committee hopes to spread out tasks more evenly to help prevent individual fatigue.
Former members offered their help in training new committee members. Normally, contacting vendors would have already begun, Stormont said.
“We’re hoping to get plenty of volunteers, if we can, and to divvy up the work so it doesn’t seem so overwhelming,” she added.
Stormont added that a volunteer needs to be willing and responsible to take on certain jobs.
Old Home Days has been a family effort for as long as she can remember.
“I grew up on it, my teenage boys grew up on it. Folks stepped down, others stepped up,” she said.
Old Home Days is important to Foster, its residents, and non-profits, Stormont said. Foster residents don’t really have that physical location where people can go and hang out.
“For me, growing up, I loved Old Home Days because it was one of the few times I could hang out with my friends and have independence,” she said. “I had jobs, so I felt important and got to see others enjoying themselves because I helped out.”
Old Home Days is a place to reconnect with each others, meet your neighbors and say hello to people you haven’t seen in a while, she added. It also helps support the 4H program, giving recognition to the youth raising animals and showing off their skill.
It’s also a great opportunity for local organizations to increase visibility and do fundraisers such as food booths or crafts. Stormont said all local churches participate.
Though she’s noticed attendance dwindling again in the past few years, she said it has always fluctuated. She said she hopes its return this year will be similar to the revival seen in 1981.
“It definitely goes in cycles. I do feel like with COVID for the past two years that people are ready to go back out and have fun with their neighbors,” she said.
Each year, between 40 and 60 women participate in the skillet toss, where throwers toss a skillet as close to a target as possible.
“When it first started, it was a throw for distance. That changed to a throw at a target after an incident with a car windshield,” Stormont said.
Other featured events include pie-baking contests, pie-eating contests, egg tosses, a horse shoe tournament, pony and tractor pulls, musical entertainment, and the 4H competitions.
Anyone interested in joining the committee can contract Stormont at fosterohd@gmail.com, and may also be sent a link to the next meeting held via Zoom on March 24 at 7 p.m. Stormont said the link will be sent out during the day on March 24.
