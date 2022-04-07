FOSTER – Foster Old Home Days is back on for the last weekend of July 2022 after an outpouring of volunteers reached out to committee members who were unsure if it could go on.
The Valley Breeze & Observer reported a month ago that the Foster Old Home Days Committee was in desperate need of volunteers, to the point that the more than 100-year-old festival was in jeopardy. After decades of service to the Foster Old Home Days Committee, several members retired this year, leaving the festival in doubt.
Committee member Maggie Stormont is now reporting that numerous community members reached out to the committee hoping to help in any way possible. In total, 43 new members reached out to Stormont.
“This is very good news. Now all the work begins,” she said.
Stormont said the committee is set with volunteers for now, and members are now in the process of organizing and scheduling events. She said that while Old Home Days is still in the planning stages, the committee does indeed intend to hold the event, which would take place July 29-31 at the Foster Fair Grounds.
“It’s not too late. We’re behind schedule, but we’re not too late,” Stormont said.
Quite a few people have committed to particular jobs that need to be done, she said, and there are several more already working on putting the festival together.
Stormont said the group of new volunteers includes people new and old to Foster. Some expressed fond sentiments for Old Home Days and committed to helping keep it alive, while others said they were new to Foster and wanted to participate and help with the community event.
“Many of the new volunteers who reached out to me told me that they loved the Old Home Days and wanted to help keep it in town,” she said. “I think people are excited for it to come back. We are too.”
Stormont said that while the committee is optimistic, they are not completely out of the woods yet. Members are checking on vendors now, with hopes there will be enough confirmed to attend the event.
“As long as we have enough vendors, our intention right now is that we are going ahead with Old Home Days,” she said.
Going forward, Stormont sees the event coming together just as in past years, with a few adjustments.
For now, she said, she does not see Foster Idol happening, but she does see new local musical acts coming to the festival this year.
“We could bring in another event or game or two. We’re still in the very early planning stages of that,” she said.
Though waiting on confirmation from 4-H leaders, Stormont said she feels confident this year’s festival will include 4-H animals and competition as in the past.
More than just a community-hosted festival, Old Home Days serves as a community get-together as well as the main source of fundraising for many local non-profit groups that sell items during the three-day weekend.
