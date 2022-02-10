FOSTER – With the arrival and imminent spending of American Rescue Plan Act funds, the Foster Planning Board plans to encourage the Town Council to commit funds to hiring an economic development consultant to help address derelict properties on Route 6.
Planning Board member Michael Carpenter proposed at the Feb. 2 meeting to spend $30,000 to $40,000 of ARPA money to pay for a development consultant.
Carpenter said the board does not have funds to pay for a consultant from its budget. He suggested that the board appear “en masse” at the Town Council’s public hearings on ARPA spending to demand funds used to initiate an economic development program for the town.
Carpenter said the town needs an expert with a successful track record to advise the town on how to proceed based on the history of blight and derelict properties on Route 6. He said rather than reflecting on past mistakes or jumping ahead, the board and council should begin taking baby steps to find a rational and logical workable plan.
“We have good land that needs to be taken advantage of,” he said.
Carpenter expressed concerns that vacant businesses are not producing the amount of tax revenue for the town that they would if they were open and in business. He said those buildings should be identified by property address and number, and officials should do everything as a board to encourage them to move forward.
Town Planner Michael Antonellis discussed the option of creating an overlay district along Route 6, which could create underlying zoning for commercial use on top of residential zoning. He said that approximately 98 percent of Foster is agriculture residential zoning, and an overlay could give options for commercial growth.
“The overlay district provides an option for the landowner to participate in this set of rules or stick with the underlying zone, and participate in those rules,” Antonellis said.
The Planning Board would need to define rules in the overlay district for the council to approve before moving forward. He said a consultant could help with drafting the overlay district.
Solicitor Joanna Achille said an overlay district would allow the town to pick and choose the density of areas, rather than rezoning parcel by parcel.
Achille said she will research whether hiring a consultant would need to go through a request for proposals process, or could be hired outright. She said there are several stipulations for spending the $1.4 million that Foster anticipates receiving.
Board member Anthony Renzi said he’s concerned about the type and look of businesses coming to town. He said he hopes an overlay ordinance could allow the Planning Board more oversight on business, rather than members ffinding out a new business has opened by driving by it.
For example, Renzi said, a business could use a little handwritten sign or open a business that doesn’t fit in the area it’s in.
“We should be able to tell that person your sign should be like this,” Renzi said.
So far, Foster intends to spend $25,000 to put land records online, $8,000 for an e-permitting system, and a $3,000 stipend for Emergency Management Agency Director Kelli Russ.
