FOSTER – Members of the Foster Police Department Building Committee say construction of the new station should begin on Sept. 20. Though members said that date is subject to change, it feels like a realistic expectation.
Committee chairperson Joe Walsh updated the FPDBC during the April 28 meeting about financing and said the public bid process for a general contractor is expected to begin the week of July 24.
Walsh said he anticipates the Town Council to select a general contractor on Sept. 14, and for work to begin soon after at the intersection of Routes 6 and 94.
Foster will be requesting $1 million in the state’s American Rescue Plan Act funding to assist in paying for building the station. Bill H-6261, brought forward by Rep. Michael Chippendale, was heard by the House Finance Committee on April 19 and is now under review.
The FPDBC sent out a request for letters of support for the bill, and they ask email correspondence be sent to housefinance@rilegislature.gov to refer to the bill and request that it be added to already submitted testimony.
New Chief of Police Gina Marie Lindell attended the FPDBC meeting.
In June of 2021, the town approved a $3 million bond for a new police station, with many believing the groundbreaking for the station would occur six months from that date. The existing station, which is a repurposed home, was deemed deficient and unsafe for police business.
The station’s designs were scaled back due to inflation, from one large building to an L-shape with two smaller roofs.
