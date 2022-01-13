FOSTER – Foster has allocated one use for its $1.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds: placing local land records online.
Town Clerk Sue Dillon said the Town Council recognized the glaring need to place land records online, which will allow people to easily obtain information regarding land ownership.
Dillon said online records will give information on land deeds, mortgage, and liens, without a person having to physically travel and enter Town Hall to go through books in the vault.
During COVID, Foster Town Hall, at 181 Howard Hill Road, kept its doors open as its land records were only available within the building, Dillon said. Closing the vault would have created a hardship for many.
“The need for this became crucial as the COVID-19 lockdown forced town halls in Rhode Island to close their doors,” she said.
Foster officials have wanted to put the records online for years, but were unable to due to funding restraints. Dillon said Foster is one of the last towns in Rhode Island to place their land records online.
“Having these records online will provide greater accessibility and convenience for our residents, title examiners, real estate agents, and surveyors,” she said.
The Foster Town Council approved the funds for the project on Nov. 18 to install the NewVision software. The program will be up and running by next month.
Putting 30 years of land records online will cost $12,000, according to administrative clerk Carol Sholly.
Spending of the remainder of the ARPA funds will be discussed at a Jan. 27 special Town Council meeting at Isaac Paine Elementary School, 160 Foster Center Road, at 7 p.m.
The meeting will be held on Zoom as well, with the link on the town’s website at www.townoffoster.com.
