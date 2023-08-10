FOSTER – Keep a keen eye during walks around Foster Center, the library, or the Land Trust and Conservation trails to find brightly colored painted rocks created by lifelong resident Lilly Hearn.
Hearn said she heard of similar hidden rock programs elsewhere. She said rather than do a scavenger hunt, she plans to post hints or general locations where the rocks are hidden.
“It’s a little thing I can do to bring a smile to people’s day,” she said.
She was so taken by the event in other communities, that said she wanted to bring it to Foster.
“Who doesn’t like finding a pretty rock?” she said.
“I loved the community involvement it brought,” added Hearn of what she saw in other communities. “People find them and then re-hide them. Sometimes they keep some. It’s a continuous thing that goes on and on,” she said.
So far, Hearn has painted around 30 rocks with brightly colored characters. Though she is a counseling major and “terrible” at art, she said, she is putting in every effort to make the rocks and characters look as good as she can.
“I’m a bit of a perfectionist,” she said.
Rocks feature wild animals such as raccoons, farm animals, Ghost Busters, Disney characters, Pokémon, and UFOS. “Kid-friendly rocks,” she said.
“I’m hoping to put so many out there that if a kid wants to, they can take it home and keep it,” she said.
Other rocks have glitter or glow-in-the-dark paint. She said the cost for the project is pretty low, including paint and a sealant to prevent images from washing away in the weather. Her parents are avid rock gatherers, she said, and help with the project.
Rocks will be hidden all over Foster with hints and pictures of hidden rocks on the Facebook page Foster Rocks. Hearn said with not that many public spaces in Foster, rock searchers should look along trails as well as at schools and libraries.
“There are only so many places you can go,” she said.
Hearn said some may be harder to find than others. Rocks are the size of a palm, some smaller and some larger. Some, she said, will be like finding a needle in a haystack. She said she hopes people will go out, spend some time outdoors, and become rock hunters.
