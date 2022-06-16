FOSTER – A one-day rodeo may come to Foster up to four times a year after the Foster Planning Board returned a positive opinion for a special use permit for local property owner Juan Gonzalez, despite abutters’ concerns.
Gonzalez, who said he previously rode bulls, but can no longer do so after a serious surgery, hopes to bring his passion for horses and bulls to Foster. He said he bought 12.5-acres at 0 Central Pike in 2020 intending to eventually build a home and allow seasonal rodeos to be held at his property.
He said he is now wary about going forward with building on the property after neighbors expressed concerns that a rodeo would bring unwanted traffic and noise to Central Pike.
Gonzalez said abutters are also posting signs around town against his rodeo, as well as putting flyers in mailboxes. The anonymous flyers express concerns regarding parking, public safety, trash and littering, noise, lower property values, and operating a commercial business in a residential zone.
In the past two years, Gonzalez said he’s put in a lot of work on the property, and said he will continue to improve the land. He said he grows hay for his livestock, as well as apples and other produce.
Often, Gonzalez said, people stop him while he’s working and offer words of encouragement and excitement at the thought of a rodeo coming to town.
“A lot of people think it’s a great idea,” he said.
Gonzalez said he enjoys the people of Foster and said he hopes to move here from Attleboro, where he has also thrown a rodeo.
In Foster, events would consist of a 100-foot fenced ring and a grandstand with seating for 160 people. Gonzalez plans for attendance of 260 people, with parking for 170 vehicles. Four security personnel would be present as well as emergency medical services and transportation in case of emergency. There would also be portable toilets, as well as food trucks for food and beverages, though no alcoholic beverages would be sold.
“There’s a lot of cowboys in Foster. A lot of horse people. They like this kind of stuff,” he said.
Plans would bring a traveling rodeo to his property no more than four times a year, and it could only run between 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the request of the Planning Board. Other restrictions include prohibiting or extensively evaluating audio systems, requiring a substantial vegetative buffer, and requiring lighting be kept to a minimum to prevent spillover to adjacent lots past sundown.
Planning Board Chairperson Anthony Renzi said he felt the rodeo was a great idea for the town. He said the property has plenty of wooded buffers to protect neighbors and he feels that any backlash is from people who do not want a rodeo in their backyard.
Renzi said the rodeo will have minimal impact on the property, and will not require disturbing the land as far as digging or chopping down trees. He said all the pieces of the rodeo are portable and will arrive and leave the property similar to a traveling carnival.
He said it is no different than holding a horse show, which happens frequently in Foster.
Renzi said he feels that a rodeo might be a nice destination-type thing for the town similar to the Scituate Art Festival, only on a much smaller level. He said Foster is a rural town, and a traveling rodeo would be the perfect addiiton.
“Why can’t Foster have a rodeo?” he said.
He said excuses from abutters make no sense and the Planning Board’s opinion reflects that a rodeo is consistent with the goals and purposes of the Foster Comprehensive Plan.
Gonzalez will go before the Foster Zoning Board of Review for a special use permit on July 13 after the June 8 meeting was continued due to a scheduling issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.