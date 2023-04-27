FOSTER – A special election to fill the vacant Town Council seat left when Councilor Steve Bellucci resigned will be held Oct. 3, says Board of Canvassers Chairperson Robert DePalo.
Potential candidates will need to fill out declaration papers at Town Hall by 4 p.m. on July 28, and they can be submitted starting July 27.
Voters or candidates can change their party affiliation at vote.ri.gov and must do so by April 29. This may also be done by filling out a new voter registration form at Town Hall.
All residents must be registered to vote 30 days before the election if they are not already registered voters.
Should there be a need for a primary election where there is more than one candidate from a party running for the seat, there will be a primary election on Sept. 5.
The primary will not affect unaffiliated candidates, DePalo said.
Foster Town Hall, located at 181 Howard Hill Road, is open Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Bellucci announced earlier this month that he was resigning from the Town Council seat due to an unforeseen circumstances, which he said had to do with his health. He said the cause of his resignation came on unexpectedly.
Elected to the council last year, Bellucci served as vice president alongside Council President Denise DiFranco, Heidi Rogers, Christie Stone and David Paolino. All five councilors are Republicans.
Bellucci returned to the council as the only non-incumbent in 2022, taking over the spot held by incumbent Democrat Cheryl Hawes by 95 votes.
Democrats Scott Pollard, David Rathbun and George Sackal were beaten out by Republicans last year, as well as independent Ron Cervasio.
Bellucci also served on the council in the 1990s and 2000s, as well as on the Zoning Board.
