FOSTER – Officials are waiting for approval from the state on dates for a special election to be held this year to fill an empty Town Council seat after Councilor Steve Bellucci announced his resignation last week.
On Tuesday, the Board of Canvassers met to select dates for the special election to replace Bellucci. Council President Denise DiFranco said Bellucci said he is leaving for unforeseen circumstances, and the town will quickly set up an election to fill his seat.
Deputy Town Clerk Michaela Johnson said the Board of Canvassers members discussed potential election dates, but need approval from the state and Town Council before releasing any concrete information.
Johnson said she anticipates dates to be on the April 27 Town Council agenda.
Any resident wishing to disaffiliate from a party affiliation must do so by April 29. The process may be done online at any time at www.vote.ri.gov or at Town Hall, 181 Howard Hill Road, Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Bellucci said he decided to resign for health reasons.
“It just came on unexpectedly,” he said.
Asked who he would endorse as a replacement, Bellucci said he did not have anyone in mind.
“I don’t know. It’s not up to me,” he said.
Bellucci was elected to the council last year and was appointed by the council to serve as vice president alongside four other Republicans, including DiFranco, Heidi Rogers, Christie Stone and David Paolino. He previously served three terms on the council in the 1990s and 2000s. He also previously served on the Zoning Board.
Originally from Glocester, Bellucci lives in Foster where he has owned a farm for more than 40 years. During his campaign last year, he said his main goal was to generate revenue to reduce the burden on taxpayers while maintaining the quality of life in this rural community.
