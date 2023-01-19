FOSTER – The Foster Town Council is proposing two locations for a potential bus stop, including the new baseball field on Route 94 and the Foster Fairgrounds.
For the Jan. 12 council meeting, State Rep. Michael Chippendale wrote to the council seeking permission to approach the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority with a new location for a bus stop.
Chippendale previously approached RIPTA with two locations, including the parking lot at St. Paul the Apostle Church and the South Foster Fire Department, and neither panned out.
Chippendale then approached the town about using the lot at the new athletic complex on Route 94 across from Isaac Paine Elementary School. He said he would wait to hear back from the town before approaching RIPTA with a third location.
Councilor Heidi Rogers expressed concern that the new ball field would not have enough parking spaces for commuters and athletes and their parents or fans, and that buses could pose a danger to those attending games.
“We don’t know how many people will be riding the bus,” she said.
Rogers said the athletic field spot may be beneficial to residents of Hemlock Village, the senior housing complex, who could receive RIPTA ride-shares if the stop is located within a mile of them. Any elderly or disabled person living in Hemlock Village could qualify for rides from RIPTA to the new bus stop.
“This could be a huge advantage to the elderly, who would clearly qualify for the ride,” she said.
Sen. Gordon Rogers, her husband, proposed adding the stop at the Foster Fairgrounds, 181 Howard Hill Road, where it would not need to turn around. Rogers said the proposed bus could follow its route to Scituate to its stop on Chopmist Hill Road, and continue through Central Pike to the Foster Fairgrounds.
Sen. Rogers said the bus wouldn’t need to turn around. He said there are plenty of parking spaces at the Fairgrounds, and it is still within a mile of Hemlock Village.
Resident Lynne Rider offered concern about using the athletic field at the bus stop, explaining that it became the default field for the girls’ softball team. Rider said residents already expressed concerns that there are not enough parking spaces at the new athletic complex, and said the 77 spaces provided may not be enough to support both.
“You really kind of hamstring yourself doing that,” she said.
Rider said the Foster Fairgrounds may not be the best location either, as the property occasionally hosts events.
Sen. Rogers said he is not sure what the ridership will be for the proposed RIPTA stop, but the needed parking could be for about 10 cars.
Chippendale said in late December that RIPTA is aggressively looking for a location for a bus route stop in Foster, which will leave in the morning and return in the evening. He has said that RIPTA needs a place with maneuverability where a bus can turn around while also having room for travelers to park and leave their cars.
Log In
