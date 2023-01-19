FOSTER – The Foster Town Council is proposing two locations for a potential bus stop, including the new baseball field on Route 94 and the Foster Fairgrounds.

For the Jan. 12 council meeting, State Rep. Michael Chippendale wrote to the council seeking permission to approach the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority with a new location for a bus stop.

