FOSTER – New public transit service will begin on April 3 following a public hearing last week on bringing weekday service to Foster.
The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority presented plans to add a stop at 182 Howard Hill Road across from the Foster Police Station and near the Foster Center Baptist Church.
The bus route 10X would begin its route in Foster at the church at 7 a.m. and proceed to Chopmist Hill Road in Scituate and reach Exchange Terrace in Providence at 7:48 a.m.
Return service leaves Exchange Terrace at 5:11 p.m., reaching Foster Baptist Church at 5:54 p.m.
Sen. Gordon Rogers said the location in the center of town has designated parking near Town Hall and the Eddy Building, and buses may take a loop rather than turning at the intersection. Rogers said its location opens up unique opportunities for Foster residents.
“I asked RIPTA if they saw anything hindering the stop coming, and they said no,” he said.
Rogers said the location is key to bringing transportation to Foster’s largest low-to-moderate-income community at Hemlock Village, the senior housing community. Seniors or people with disabilities may get a separate ride from RIPTA to the bus stop, he said.
“They can get the bus within RIDE distance, then go to the Chopmist Senior Center or continue on from there,” he said.
Rogers added that with the new bus route in Foster, residents can take an inexpensive day trip to Providence or Boston without the need to drive. He said he recently took a bus to Providence and a train to Boston, with the trip costing less than $10.
The RIPTA bus cost $2 for one hour of unlimited rides, $6 for a day pass, $70 for a monthly pass, and seniors ride for $1. RIPTA does not have change, so riders must use exact change or the RIPTA Wave mobile app, smart card, or a bus pass.
According to RIPTA, the route 10X ridership is currently very low, with an average of eight passengers boarding for inbound trips, and four passengers on the outbound trip. RIPTA feels the route changes could potentially improve ridership.
