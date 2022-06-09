FOSTER – Members of the Foster Town Council say they’re hoping for the Foster Ambulance Corps to cooperate in discussions this week on how to continue rescue services in town despite a substantial budget deficit.
According to Town Councilor Heidi Rogers, a June 2 work session proved interesting, though she said it could have been more productive with better cooperation from the Ambulance Corps. Rogers said representatives refused to meet with the council despite multiple requests, though members of the organization attended the meeting. The Corps retained an attorney who was present at the Saturday meeting, along with the president of the Ambulance Corps.
Foster Ambulance Corps Director Ginny Colwell said she she is referring all comments to their lawyer at a later time. She said she did not attend the meeting.
“This is a really big issue. We’ve got to come up with a good solution,” Rogers said.
Rogers said the Ambulance Corps is not cooperating after the council could not fund the additional $440,000 needed in the 2022-2023 budget to keep the organization afloat. While the Ambulance Corps says the issue is with a lack of volunteers, Rogers, who previously volunteered with the Ambulance Corps, said the issue runs deeper.
She said many volunteers left when management switched around 2010, about the time she left for the same reason.
“The issue is poor management. Now, it’s gotten to a point they’ve had to hire so many people,” she said.
Rogers said the rise in labor costs compounds the issue with rescue vehicle expenses. She said the council gave the organization all of its rescue vehicles around 2010, which the council previously paid for and maintained through capital funding.
The Ambulance Corps collects third-party billing, which they used to purchase replacement rescues vehicles as older ones were taken out of service, Rogers said. Had the rescues remained under town ownership and continued to be funded through the capital fund, the third-party billing could have been used to pay EMS professionals, she said.
“The town needs to take it over. We don’t want to throw good money at poor management,” Rogers said.
No decisions have been made yet, according to Rogers, though the town is hoping for cooperation to explore options. Some options include hiring a private business to provide ambulance transportation services for the town, and another could be paying emergency management service professionals per diem rather than a per-call fee being used currently.
Rogers said the town has EMS service providers within the Fire Department, but does not have an emergency transportation vehicle to bring patients to hospitals, should the Ambulance Corps not relinquish the rescues to the town. It has not happened at this point, and has been met with resistance, she said. Rogers said that tonight, June 9, the town may consider purchasing a used ambulance for around $25,000 to provide transportation services.
On average, a new rescue vehicle costs between $350,000 and $400,000.
“That kind of money would have been better spent on paying EMTS rather than purchasing new vehicles, which the town had always purchased,” she said. “They should just give us back the vehicles. Hand us the keys and let the town manage the rescue services.”
Rogers said the town funded the Ambulance Corps with $228,500 this year, $178,600 last year, and $99,000 in 2020. She said the town currently funds the department, and will have to explore all options for funding EMS personnel should it take over the rescue services.
“This is not a position any of us want to be in,” she said.
In previous years, the $320,000 budget was enough for the Ambulance Corps, which is a non-profit. Now, the Ambulance Corps needs an annual budget of $770,500. The Town Council supplied an additional $100,000 to the previous budget this year to keep the organization in service until July.
The Ambulance Corps is recommending a separate fire tax-like situation for the town that would tax residents directly for the ambulance services rather than go through the town for the budget. The tax would need voter approval and would be put on the November ballot.
The Town Council will meet July 9 at 7 p.m.
