FOSTER – All five incumbents are seeking re-election on the Republican-ruled Foster Town Council this year, and are challenged by four candidates, including two Democrats and an independent.
The Town Council has four Republicans, including Council President Denise DiFranco, David Paolino, Heidi Rogers and Christie Stone, as well as one Democrat, Cheryl Hawes.
New candidates include independent Ron Cervasio, who serves on the Planning Board following his reappointment after being removed from the board over accusations of disrespectful behavior in 2019.
Two Democrats, George Sackal and Scott Pollard, are attempting to gain a seat on the council, as well as Republican Steven Bellucci.
Republican DiFranco has been on the council for the past 10 years including two years as vice president and six years as president.
DiFranco said she decided to run again because there are certain items she wants to see to completion, especially the new police station and hiring of the economic development consultant. As a member of the Police Station Building Committee, DiFranco said it is important to complete the station.
“Completion will secure the police department’s accreditation, which will allow applying for more grants, saving the town money. Moving forward with recommendations from the economic development consultant will allow the town to pursue alternative tax revenue,” she said.
DiFranco said she is most proud that the Republican-led council received the approval of voters for the police station and made the town planner’s position full-time. She said the council also worked hard to maintain running the town during the pandemic.
DiFranco’s top campaign issues consist of addressing the blight in town through newly approved municipal court proceedings and bringing new revenue to the town.
To DiFranco, being re-elected would show her the Foster voters continue to have trust in her and believe she will continue to be open-minded and respectful to all residents.
“I put politics aside and vote for what I think is best for the town,” she said.
Incumbent Republican Paolino said he is running for re-election because he feels he has unfinished business, including the new station and recreation field, ordinance changes, and business development.
Paolino, who served on the Zoning Board from 2018 to 2020 and has been on the council since 2018, said he is proudest of cleaning up blight on Route 6, enforcing better code enforcement, passing police station funding and of the new municipal court.
If re-elected, Paolino said he would continue a renewed effort for economic development with the addition of funding an economic development advisor.
“I would return to serving the town with honesty, integrity and a tireless effort supporting my council and townspeople,” he said.
Republican Heidi Rogers, who served as council president from 2004 to 2006, said a lot has changed since then. Since returning to the council in 2018, Rogers said she hopes to expand the tax base in Foster by re-visiting zoning on Route 6 that changed from commercial to residential in 2010.
“I believe that we need to explore other areas of town for revenue-generating businesses. Areas that would not interfere with the quality of life for residents,” Rogers said.
During her time on the council, Rogers said she is most proud of completing phase one of the new athletic complex and nearing completion of phase two, though initially, she was not in favor of the project. She said she disagreed with how the previous council purchased the property, however, Rogers said the town should see it through.
Rogers is also proud of purchasing a senior transport van, getting voter approval for the new police station, and enlisting a private consultant to create a priority system for paving town roads.
“Our five-year road plan had been neglected for decades. Roads are now being repaired through this program,” she said.
Lastly, she said she is proud of the land purchase for the future expansion of Town Hall, the grant-funded construction for a wash bay to preserve town vehicles, and getting e-permitting up and running online.
An issue Rogers says she would like to see changed if re-elected include keeping taxes low despite the regional school comprising 72 percent of the budget. She said she would like to boost resident participation in government matters, including voting on school and municipal budgets.
As a resident and small business owner, Rogers said she understands everyone is struggling with rising costs and increasing taxes.
“If I win, I would just be happy that my neighbors had the confidence in me to make the best decisions with all of their best interests at heart,” she said.
Republican Stone has served six years on the council, with two as vice president. He said the council has made great progress since he started in 2016, and would like to continue to serve residents by improving town government and the quality of life for residents.
During his time on the council, Stone said he is most proud of working harmoniously with four Republicans and one Democrat, using common sense for the benefit of the town. Stone said he is proud of completing phase one of the athletic complex, with phase two under construction.
He said he is also proud of the land purchase to expand Town Hall, and the employment of a full-time town planner to help update zoning regulations. Stone said the town benefits from online e-permitting, the new washing facility for town vehicles, the senior van purchase, and road repairs.
If re-elected, Stone said his focus is on safety. His top priority would be emergency medical services and the financial issues the town is facing due to a lack of volunteers. Though now employing EMS workers to keep things together, Stone said moving forward, he hopes to find a permanent solution for the well-being of residents. He said he will also push for the completion of the Foster Police Station.
Stone said as a long-time resident and business owner, he understands Foster residents’ concerns.
“I know that I’ve worked hard and used common sense in all the issues that have come before me as a council member and would appreciate the voter’s continued confidence in me,” he said.
Hawes could not be reached for comment.
Democrat Sackal said driving down Route 6 and seeing junk cars and solar farms drove his decision to run for council. He said he would like to collaborate with other council members, town boards, and the community to help foster needed economic growth by promoting the town’s character to businesses that blend well with the “rural heart” of Foster.
“Hidden behind this façade, Foster is a picturesque rural community with rolling brooks and forests that can offer much more,” he said.
As a member of the Planning Board, Sackal said he is proud to create a town survey consisting of 18 questions regarding the types of businesses the town would like to see, along with town services, opinions on renewable energy and more.
Sackal said he will use his experience in business development to keep the town fiscally strong through long-term planning.
“I will do what I can to encourage that the voice of the town is heard and that it influences our decisions as we continue to shape Foster’s future,” he said.
Sackal said communication is a critical part of successful town governance, and he would like to expand the town’s website to include all information relevant to residents. In addition, he said he would like to see upgrades to the Benjamin Eddy Building so everyone in town can attend meetings in-person or virtually.
Responsible renewable energy is important to Sackal, and he said it is not responsible to replace acreage of carbon-reducing trees with non-recyclable panels as a means of low-carbon energy, nor is it responsible to impose noisy wind turbines on neighbors.
Sackal said he supports a non-partisan government, and said party politics can create a lack of communication among peers.
“The town needs council and board members who will successfully collaborate amongst themselves and with each other, but most importantly, with the community to encourage future growth,” he said.
Pollard rounds out the Democratic ballot, and said he said he hopes to bring balance to the council.
His top issue is renegotiating the tax treaty with the Providence Water Supply Board to help reduce the tax burden on residents, and he said he wants to reduce “political hyperbole” in town. He said PWSB owns a lot of property in Foster and the town needs to cut a better deal.
“I think there is common ground to be found,” he said.
Pollard said he would also like to work on finding a solution to emergency medical services.
“I think I’d do a good job and help out the town if elected,” Pollard said.
Bellucci, a Republican, said if elected, he would like to explore a low-impact alternative revenue source to offset the burden on taxpayers. Though not an incumbent, Bellucci previously served three terms on the council in the 1990s and 2000s. He also previously served on the Zoning Board.
“We need members with experience and investment in our community,” he said.
Bellucci, who is originally from Glocester, said he brings experience as a long-term business owner to the council, and said the town needs businesses that reduce the burden on the taxpayer while maintaining their quality of life in a rural community.
“The only way to maintain or reduce taxes is through revenue-generating businesses,” Bellucci said.
If elected, Bellucci said he will be grateful for a chance to work with others to do what is best for the town.
Independent Cervasio said if elected, he hopes to grow revenue to match inflation to boost the town’s budget. He said in 1990, the town budget was $10 million with a $3 million surplus. Thirty-two years later, the budget is $15.5 million with a $1 million surplus. He added that the town needs at least $1.5 million to $3 million in tax revenue each year to meet tax increases and service budget cuts.
“We have been unable to grow our revenue to match inflation,” he said.
Cervasio has a master’s degree in business, said he ran a successful small business, and participated on numerous town committees over the past 30 years.
“I bring a broad perspective and independent thinking with solid fiscal management skills,” he said.
