FOSTER – All five incumbents are seeking re-election on the Republican-ruled Foster Town Council this year, and are challenged by four candidates, including two Democrats and an independent.

The Town Council has four Republicans, including Council President Denise DiFranco, David Paolino, Heidi Rogers and Christie Stone, as well as one Democrat, Cheryl Hawes.

