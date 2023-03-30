WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced last week that the body of U.S. Army Sgt. Lawrence J. Robidoux, a 22-year-old from Cumberland who died of starvation as a prisoner of war during the Korean War, was accounted for in January.
In late 1950, Robidoux was a member of B Company, 1st Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Nov. 27, 1950, after his unit’s withdrawal from Ipsok in North Korea. In 1953, several prisoners of war returned during Operation Big Switch reported Robidoux had been a prisoner of war and died in May 1951 at Prisoner of War Camp #5.
Robidoux was among those holding a hastily erected defensive position near the village of Tong-dong, North Korea, when Chinese Communist Forces attacked the company’s perimeter from two sides. After heavy fighting, the Chinese successfully infiltrated the American positions, forcing a withdrawal under heavy mortar and artillery fire. The U.S. troops pulled back to another position a mile south.
On Nov. 27, SGT Robidoux was captured south of Unsan during the withdrawal from Tong-dong. As a prisoner of war, he was eventually marched to POW Camp #5, where he died of starvation on May 31, 1951.
In the late summer and fall of 1954, during Operation Glory, North Korea returned remains reportedly recovered from Pyoktong, also known as Prisoner of War Camp #5, to the United Nations Command. However, the Central Identification Unit in Kokura, Japan, did not associate any repatriated remains with Robidoux; he was determined non-recoverable in January 1956.
In July 2018, the DPAA proposed a plan to disinter 652 Korean War unknowns from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu. In December 2019, the DPAA disinterred Unknown X-14646, a set of remains returned during Operation Glory, as part of phase two of the Korean War Disinterment Plan, and sent the remains to the DPAA lab at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, for analysis.
To identify Robidoux’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA analysis.
The soldier’s family only recently received a full briefing, which is why there was a delay in announcing that Robidoux was accounted for.
Robidoux’s name is recorded on the American Battle Monuments Commission’s Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.
Robidoux will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery on a date yet to be determined.
“DPAA is grateful to the American Battle Monuments Commission and the United States Army for their partnership in this mission,” states a release.
