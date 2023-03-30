Sgt. Robidoux

lawrence Robidoux

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced last week that the body of U.S. Army Sgt. Lawrence J. Robidoux, a 22-year-old from Cumberland who died of starvation as a prisoner of war during the Korean War, was accounted for in January.

In late 1950, Robidoux was a member of B Company, 1st Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Nov. 27, 1950, after his unit’s withdrawal from Ipsok in North Korea. In 1953, several prisoners of war returned during Operation Big Switch reported Robidoux had been a prisoner of war and died in May 1951 at Prisoner of War Camp #5.

