CUMBERLAND – Two upcoming Cumberland school community events will honor the life of Ferdinard ‘Junior’ Ghann, a 6th-grader at McCourt Middle School who drowned during the first week of the 2021 summer vacation at 12 years old.
Funds raised through an upcoming Memorial McCourt Color Run held in memory of Ghann, scheduled for 9 a.m. on June 5 at McCourt, will be used to start a foundation, Junior’s Water Safety Alliance, providing free or significantly reduced swim and water safety lessons to low-income student families.
Kristine Brown-Donovan, a 6th-grade math teacher at McCourt, is looking to start the foundation to honor Ghann, who drowned in a pool.
“He passed away a week or two after I saw him last,” Brown-Donovan said.
She said the young man was “destined for the stage,” with a beautiful singing voice, “seriously sweet dance moves,” and an outgoing personality. Speaking to The Breeze, Ghann’s father, Kwabena Ghann, said he was appreciative of the support from the school community and that it was his “dream” to provide swim safety to other children and prevent this tragedy and heartache from happening to anyone else.
“Junior” was the youngest of three sons, and his older two brothers both attended McCourt. In addition to his performing interests, his father said, he played basketball, was very sociable inside and outside of school, and held a strong faith in God.
After his tragic death, Brown-Donovan said she learned that Ghann “knew little to nothing about swim safety and lived in a low-income minority community in south Cumberland.” With the blessing of the young man’s family, she took the initiative to start Junior’s Water Safety Alliance with the goal of making “water safety, including treading water, available to low-income and minority populations” who may not be able to afford swim safety lessons on their own.
While entry for the color run closes on May 19, interested persons can still make a donation to the foundation, independent of participation in the color run, by visiting https://bit.ly/3NeIrIo.
The $20 registration fee includes a foundation t-shirt. No students will be excluded for financial reasons, and families are encouraged to contact their McCourt guidance counselor for confidential financial assistance.
Runners/walkers should arrive at McCourt around 8:45 a.m. the day of the walk. At all times, students must be accompanied by a parent or another adult who is responsible for the student, at the event. Multiple colors will be thrown throughout the course, and the dry powder may stain hair and clothes.
Anyone with asthma, an allergy to cornstarch or any other medical condition should not participate prior to consulting a medical professional. For students who cannot participate in the June 5 Color Run, the school has also planned multiple “Jog for Junior” events to be held in advisory periods during the week of May 23. Students in each wing of the school will participate on different days, and they are encouraged to bring in $1 between now and May 20 to participate.
While Brown-Donovan took the initiative, she said she was moved by the support and unity of the McCourt community, including faculty, students and families. With funds raised through these upcoming events, the foundation will hire swim instructors or pay for lessons from an existing facility’s instructors. The foundation may also provide transportation for interested children ages 5-8 in the Cumberland school district.
While she is still seeking a facility with a pool to host the foundation’s swim programs, Brown-Donovan said they aim to start swim safety education courses as soon as September of 2022. She also plans to ask Cumberland High School swimmers with lifeguard training if they would like to volunteer, and gain community service hours, with the foundation. At its start, the programs will accept students from grades kindergarten and 1st from Bernard F. Norton School. Brown-Donovan said this school feeds most of its students into the McCourt Middle School.
She is working with BF Norton principal Sandra Lariviere to survey and identify students in this age group who are economically disadvantaged, but who want to learn how to swim. While the foundation will begin within the McCourt community, Brown-Donovan said she hopes it will expand to other districts in Rhode Island. She said she and her wife also plan to become lifeguard certified so they can participate in the instructional program.
“I have done some research and what I have found is that the word swim means many things to different people,” Brown-Donovan said in a written proposal for the foundation. “I envision the word swim in this program to be more about water safety, floating, and treading. I do not expect that at completion of the program participants will be able to swim the length of a pool using various complex strokes. I want to help kids gain confidence and learn survival skills in water.”
While she said there are statistics showing disproportionality among various races and cultures when it comes to exposure with water safety and swim lesson opportunities, her mission is simply driven by the fact that no other family should lose a child in such a tragic way.”
