PAWTUCKET – City resident Tom Deighan says he has had enough. He lives next door to the Halo Lounge on Broad Street and says he is subjected to the noise and commotion that goes on at the club on a regular basis, including the most recent incident last week, which led to multiple arrests.
Deighan recalls that a fire alarm went off at the establishment around midnight on June 26, which prompted personnel on two fire trucks and 11 police cars to come address a situation that quickly turned hostile.
“I saw about a dozen people come out of the building after the firemen had gone,” he told The Breeze. “They either were still inside or had snuck back in.”
According to police reports, there was a large crowd of approximately 50-60 people on the street who were told to vacate the area but remained there despite multiple verbal commands.
Patrons began verbally harassing officials at the scene, according to the reports, with some throwing bottles on the ground and refusing to leave. A few of the patrons even approached officials and yelled profanities in their faces before being handcuffed and taken into custody.
Officials arrested four people that night: Joe Araujo of Brockton, Mass., Marla Rocha of New Bedford, Mass., Nicholas Fernandes of Brockton, Mass., and Shiloh Fernandes of Brockton, Mass. Three were charged with disorderly conduct, while Rocha was charged with simple assault and/or battery, disorderly conduct, and resisting legal or illegal arrest.
Patrol Officer Nicholas Patrie reported that Rocha “ran up behind me and got into my personal space,” getting so close that “she struck me in the abdomen with her hand, which was holding a cell phone.” Rocha struck Patrie again when she tried running away after the officer “grabbed ahold of one of her arms,” stated the report. Patrie sustained no injuries during the incident.
Araujo was charged with disorderly conduct for continuing to yell and “act erratic” as well as instigating the crowd to yell at officials after five minutes of being told to stop yelling and leave the area.
Shiloh Fernandes was taken into custody for throwing a bottle at a silver sedan, which just missed hitting two officers. As officials were handcuffing him, his uncle, Nicholas Fernandes, came up to the officers demanding to know why his nephew was being taken into custody, said police.
Once Shiloh was taken away, Nicholas continued to harass officers, at one point allegedly getting into an officer’s face and yelling profanities. After several commands from the officer to leave the area, Nicholas was also arrested.
“The police are aware of the noise level. I am one of only a few that call the police,” Deighan said.
There was one occasion that Deighan recalls when a bouncer opened the club doors and played the sound system for everyone to hear and he suspects that Halo is over capacity sometimes.
With his bedroom window near Halo’s entrance, Deighan said he doesn’t miss anything that happens at the club and is disappointed that he’s still dealing with disruptions long after Halo’s predecessor closed its doors.
“About a year ago, Halo replaced a very bad nightclub called Vibe and the City Council promised it would be quiet,” Deighan said. “I am moving on July 15.”
Councilor Neicy Coderre said she received police reports about the incident and plans to meet with the council this week to address the issue. Coderre said she is still in shock over what transpired on June 26, but surprisingly, she said, she hasn’t received many phone calls about it, just a few emails.
“The safety, tranquility, and quality of life of my constituents is my priority,” she said. “I don’t want residents to go through these types of situations. It concerns me a lot for the safety of the people that live there.”
Coderre said she did get some complaints from one resident claiming there are too many cars after hours at the lounge. She said she is unable to provide any further comments about the incident until she meets with the council.
Earlier this year, the City Council rejected owner Diana Proto’s application for expansion of use and allowance for hookah smoking at the establishment, citing concerns over a number of actions seen in videos from the club, including smoking of hookah after multiple reminders from the city that the activity wasn’t allowed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.