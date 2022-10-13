John Barr

LINCOLN – District 2 Town Councilor Bruce Ogni faces three opponents on election day this year: Democrat Bonnie Taylor, and independents John Barr II and David Hart.

Though Taylor and Hart have served on town committees, they’re both first-time candidates. Barr, who served five terms in the House of Representatives, ran for town administrator last year and for Senate District 17 in 2020.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.