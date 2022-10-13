LINCOLN – District 2 Town Councilor Bruce Ogni faces three opponents on election day this year: Democrat Bonnie Taylor, and independents John Barr II and David Hart.
Though Taylor and Hart have served on town committees, they’re both first-time candidates. Barr, who served five terms in the House of Representatives, ran for town administrator last year and for Senate District 17 in 2020.
Hart did not return a request for comment for this story.
Asked whether he was surprised to have multiple opponents in his bid for re-election, Ogni said, “No, I know one of my opponents said she’s running because no one should run unopposed. If 10 people want to run, they should.”
He was referencing an earlier comment made to The Breeze by Taylor, who said, “There should always be choice; if folks run unopposed for so long, they become complacent they forget to knock on doors of new neighbors and hear new ideas. It is unhealthy for government at any level to rest on its laurels.”
She re-iterated this week that she’s hoping to bring fresh ideas to the council.
“I believe in a fair and open government, for the people, by the people. If we only have one option, we’re not really for the people, by the people … it’s just one guy doing a thing,” she said.
Taylor, who has lived in Lincoln with her family since 2013, said her background in education sets her apart from her opponents. She’s also the only female and only Democrat in the race.
As a former teacher who has worked in nonprofit administration for more than five years, Taylor said, “I care about my community and I’m ready to do my civic duty and represent the people of Lincoln on the council.”
Her opponents have backgrounds in business, trades and emergency services – but Taylor said she’d bring a different set of skills as a trained educator with a deep understanding of public school issues. She holds a master’s degree in special education and bachelor’s in English for grades 6-12.
“I think I can help with the relationship between the Town Council and the school department, which often seems to be kind of contentious,” she said. “Having more educational awareness on the Town Council isn’t a bad thing, especially when many families are moving to town because of the schools.”
If elected, Taylor said she’d like to forge better relationships between the council and other entities in town. One of her goals is to make the town more pedestrian- and bike-friendly; and she said she would support projects that help beautify the town.
“When you have someone new on a team asking how things go, why things are done this way and that way, it forces people to think about why things are done the way they are,” she said, arguing the council needs some “new and fresh” ideas to shake things up.
Barr said he’s running because, “the town is at a crossroads” and “going through some growing pains.”
“My old football coach used to say: fail to plan, plan to fail. I see a number of areas where Lincoln is failing to plan for the future, and there are dire consequences for that,” he said. He takes issue with the town’s $60 million Lincoln High School renovation for failing to plan by knocking-down one of the gymnasiums. “Just by the numbers, when you look at the sports we have and the amount of practice time after school, we absolutely need two gyms. If we needed two, why tear one down only to spend $8 million to build a new one?” he asked.
The existing LHS gymnasium has had a history of problems, he said, recalling the roof giving way during a teachers’ pickup basketball game in the ‘70s; water damage in the ‘80s, a bleacher collapse in the ‘90s and additional water damage in the 2000s.
“That gym has taken on more water than the Titanic,” Barr said. “It’s been deficient for decades.”
As a longtime contractor with years of building experience, “... this is all about lack of planning,” he said, “...and it’s all extremely problematic.”
He questioned why taxpayers weren’t asked to vote on the Physical Education Center at this year’s Financial Town Meeting, and why the budget board didn’t review the project. He promised to be a more transparent leader if elected.
“I believe every dime spent out of the town of Lincoln’s checkbook needs to go through the Budget Board. I’m not seeing that right now,” he said, adding, “I don’t believe councilmen who approve the spending for these projects should be running up the bills and then approving them … that’s problematic for checks and balances.”
Another issue at the top of Barr’s mind is over-development, he said, and the fact that the town’s water supply is struggling to keep up with development. As a fifth-generation Lincoln resident, he said he’s committed to maintaining the town’s historical and rural character.
He said he would fight for the town to earn additional funds from Twin River for being a host community to the casino, and faulted Ogni for not putting forward a resolution advocating for a better deal.
In his experience at the Statehouse, serving on the Zoning Board and volunteering with the Quinnville Fire Department, Barr said he’s served his community in many capabilities over the years and promised to bring a wealth of experience and institutional knowledge to the council.
That experience, he said, makes him the most prepared candidate for the job. He promised to actively work to expand the tax base and to better maintain the town’s infrastructure; and said he’s against tax increases.
No matter how many opponents are in the race, Ogni said he’s committed to knocking on doors and trying to meet as many residents as possible.
“So far that’s going very well,” he said.
Ogni, a retired Central Falls police officer, said he’s running for re-election because he loves what he does, stating, “if a constituent has a question or concern, I’ll fight until the end to find an answer or resolve their problem.”
He’s made a few controversial votes, he said, but stands by his position. On his decision to vote “no” on a recent police union contract, Ogni said he still feels they offered too much for a one-year increase and that his ultimate goal is always to protect the taxpayers.
In eight years on the council, Ogni said, he’s most proud of his responsiveness.
“When someone has an issue, I treat it like my own issue. I’m proud of that,” he said. “I’m also very fiscally conservative. I don’t believe in wasting people’s money, and I want to keep tax bills low.”
Responding to an accusation by Barr that he doesn’t put enough resolutions forward, Ogni said that’s because of his leadership/governing style.
“My belief in government is that we should stay out of the way until it’s necessary to become involved,” he said. “If I see something that needs to be fixed, I will put legislation forward to fix it, but I don’t think we should make problems where they don’t exist. Let’s solve them.”
Ogni said he doesn’t think public servants should be graded on the number of ordinances they put forward.
“I don’t keep score that way. I talk to the people in the district who need help, evaluate the situation and work toward a solution. I don’t believe in sticking government in places it doesn’t belong,” he said.
Regarding the casino money, Ogni said he’d love for the town to earn more excess gaming revenues, but he’s “not someone who lives in a fantasy world.”
“That has to come from the General Assembly,” he said. “Some Lincoln town councilor is not going to force Bally’s to pay more.”
He’s also a proponent of curtailing development in town, he said, noting that Lincoln is “pretty much at its max.” He said he’d also like to see more athletic field space for the town’s various youth teams.
Further, he said he supports the creation of a school revolving fund, which will help pay for future capital improvements. The money from the initial high school bond will be rolled over into the physical education center and other projects, he said.
“We’re doing a great job using that money wisely,” he said.
Now that Quinnville is part of his district, he said he wants to get serious about speeding and through-trucking on Cullen Hill Road.
Ogni said he would be open to a debate with his opponents. He doesn’t know them that well, besides “hi and bye.” He said he’s different from the other candidates, promising that “no one will outwork me, not in a million years.”
“They’re all nice people and I welcome them into the race,” he said. On election day, “the people will decide if I’ve done a good job. If I have, they’ll keep me. If not, they’ll throw me out — but I know what I’ve done to fight for people in town over the last eight years. I’ve fought hard.”
He said his leadership style is hands-on, and that he’ll always follow up to ensure a problem was solved. “I’ll raise heck if it wasn’t,” he said. “If you get me, you’re getting a fighter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.