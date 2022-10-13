NORTH SMITHFIELD – Four candidates are seeking to be in the top two slots in the November election for North Smithfield School Committee.
North Smithfield has staggered four-year terms for school board, and two seats, one held by incumbent William Connell, who is running again, and the other by Paul Jones, who is running for state representative, are available this year.
Connell, who has served the School Committee for years and is a former attorney and current professor, is running, as is Christopher Simpkins, a parent of two students at North Smithfield Middle Schools and vice chairperson of the Halliwell Committee, Teresa Bartomioli, who served on the North Smithfield Town Council and is a current member of the Municipal Building Review Task Force, and Kristen Zitterell, a newcomer who has lived in the town for 15 years and is a dentist who has five children.
Zitterell, 46, could not be reached by phone or email for this story.
Connell, 60, says he is running for re-election because he thinks North Smithfield has a great team, and he wants to continue efforts to provide a great education to students in the community. He adds that he thinks the current committee did a good job at maintaining high-quality schools and related activities through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When the state required districts to have virtual learning plans submitted to the Department of Education, we were one of, if not the first one in, because we had been working on the possibility of virtual learning for some time prior thereto,” he said. Connell added that when it comes to what’s on the forefront of voters’ minds, he thinks residents hope that the School Committee can maintain an affordable, high quality, and safe education system through all of the changes happening in the world.
“The School Committee, the Town Council, and the town administrator work well together. We may not always agree, but we can agree to disagree and work out our differences,” he said.
“That idea that we are all part of one big “team” has enabled us to create a very competitive school system with a relatively small population, which is not easy to achieve,” he added.
Bartomioli, 60, said that though she has not been fundraising and promoting herself, she hopes to be an advocate for parents and for students who aren’t bound for college. Bartomioli said she has an idea of where the district should be spending its money.
“Years ago some genius decided to take vocational programs out of schools, and it’s not the right choice. You have students who struggle academically no matter what you do, and rather than discourage them, they need an opportunity to look into the trades into a vocational program,” she said.
She added that society is pushing a world focused on college when students are struggling to even pay their loans. She said schools should be focusing more on academics and children learning how to socialize.
“I think we came out of this pandemic with so many young people struggling, and I think the biggest struggle was the lack of actually socializing and being able to talk to their friends face to face,” she said. As the owner of North Smithfield Fence, she said, “you can’t believe the people who cannot read a tape measure, it’s a sin.” She said her daughter was planning to go to college, but they were moving her in when she decided it wasn’t for her and she wanted to go to hairdressing school.
“There are kids struggling and we just have to keep pushing them along even if they don’t have the basic kids,” she said.
Simpkins, 41 and lighting designer who currently works as chief product architect at Latitude Research, says that he is running as a parent of two North Smithfield Middle School students. He serves currently as vice chairperson of the Halliwell Review Committee, he has helped lead a unique process of community outreach and would like to see similar opportunities in “all levels of government.”
“Parents are more tuned in than ever before. It’s important that they feel heard and reassured that their children are in good hands,” he said. He added that with two boys in the North Smithfield schools, he is deeply invested in the district’s success and ready to put in the hard work required to get it done.
Simpkins, former coach with North Smithfield Little League, added that he wants to continue to keep the district’s “outstanding record” the current committee has maintained in helping students get back on track after two years of the pandemic, working collaboratively with the Town Council to keep the schools funded appropriately.
