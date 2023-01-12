WOONSOCKET – The race is on for the title of Mardi Gras Queen 2023.
The Northern Rhode Island Council of the Arts has four contestants seeking the top honor in the festivities.
Contestants are selling raffle tickets for a drawing to be held at the Mardi Gras Ball on Saturday, Feb. 18. Tickets for the raffle are $1 apiece and will be entered into a drawing for four prizes on the night of the Mardi Gras Ball. First prize is $500 cash, second is$300 cash, third is $100 cash, and fourth is a $50 gift card.
“This is my third year running and I’ve helped out my community so much these past three years with this fundraiser,” contestant Tabitha Westerhuis, daughter of Roland and Judy Beauchemin, told The Breeze. Her parents own Missy’s Family Restaurant in Woonsocket, which has served more than 1,200 community members in need this past year. She has won princess of Mardi Gras in previous years.
“I’m running because this is something thats been part of our community for a long time,” said contestant Cynthia Henderson, who has also served on the Autumnfest Steering Committee and prides herself on helping children in the community.
“It doesn’t matter what you look like,” she says, referencing children of all races and cultural ethnicities in Woonsocket, who she says can accomplish anything they set their mind on.
Contestant Geraldine Barclay-King is the owner of Geri’s Bluffing Boutique. She says she wanted to run to be a role model for young woman who did not have the confidence to run themselves.
Barclay-King says she has lived in Woonsocket for many years herself and has continued to pride herself in getting involved over the past decade.
Tonya Sawtelle, born and raised in Woonsocket, is currently a Greenville resident and also a contestant. She is the owner of Papo’s Pub and says she loves helping people and getting involved in any cause benefiting the city. She could not be reached for comment as of press time.
The title of queen and two princesses will go to the contestants who sell the most raffle Mardi Gras Ball tickets ($35) and coronation tickets ($15). The queen and her princesses will be crowned at the Council’s Coronation event on Feb. 12 the at Savini’s Pomodoro Restaurant, from 5 to 7 p.m.
At the coronation, there will also be music, dancing, hors d’oeuvres and gift basket raffles with Cajun and zydeco band Squeezebox Stompers. A full Cajun, Creole and French-Canadian buffet will be served.
The mysterious monarch, King Jace XXVIII, will also be unmasked that evening by the new queen. The king’s identity is kept secret until then, while a contest to determine his identity keeps the public guessing with the help of clues and photos. Dave Richards, manager of WOON Radio in Woonsocket, is again chairperson of the King Jace contest.
The queen and her court will preside over the Mardi Gras Ball, which will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, at St. Ann Arts & Cultural Center, 84 Cumberland St. Tickets for both events may only be purchased from the contestants or NRICA members. No tickets will be available on the night of the event. Proceeds from the ticket sales help offset expenses for the Mardi Gras celebration.
For complete biographies, more information and updates, visit www.nrica.org. For questions, call 401-486-9380 or 401-257-5797, or email nrica@nrica.org.
