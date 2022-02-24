WOONSOCKET – Woonsocket Public Safety Director Eugene Jalette, Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and Chief Thomas Oates led the Swearing In & Promotion Ceremony for the Woonsocket Police Department this past Friday, Feb. 18.
Thomas Calouro was promoted to Deputy Chief from Lieutenant.
Deputy Chief Calouro is a 22-year veteran of the WPD, and carries 27 years of military experience from the U.S. Marine Corp and Rhode Island Air National Guard. He also holds a master’s degree in Administration of Justice and Leadership from Salve Regina University.
Matthew Oliver was promoted from Sergeant to Lieutenant.
Lt. Oliver has served with the WPD for 13 years, and was promoted to Sergeant in 2018. He represents the Woonsocket Honor Guard and Motorcycle Unit at parades, public events, and large-scale sporting events, as well as funeral assistance for fallen officers and their families statewide. He is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Administration of Justice at Salve Regina University.
Michael Theroux and Matthew Derham were promoted to the rank of Sergeant.
Sgt. Michael Theroux is an 11-year veteran of WPD, and is both a certified Taser instructor and Field Training Officer, with a “true passion for teaching and training.” He is currently enrolled at Salve Regina University for his master’s in Administrative Justice, with a specialization in homeland security.
Sgt. Matthew Derham is a 12-year veteran of WPD, and has been with the Uniform Patrol Division since completing his field training. He has been part of the night platoon since 2019, where he currently serves. In 2015, he became a Field Training Officer, where he trains and educates the department’s newest officers.
“It’s extremely encouraging to see officer’s sworn in years ago and they’re still here. It’s an indicator that they’re here to serve the city, and as they’re promoted it allows other people to move up. Any motion within a department is good,” Mayor Baldelli-Hunt told The Breeze.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.