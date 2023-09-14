CUMBERLAND – Martone Service Inc., the company that previously completed the exterior renovation to the Franklin Farm farmhouse, will also get started on the inside.
The Town Council last week approved a resolution authorizing Mayor Jeff Mutter to enter an agreement with Martone, the same company that also restored Slater Mill, for the second phase of work at the farmhouse, at a price tag of $410,447.
The interior work, previously delayed as representatives from Franklin Farm sought grant funding, moves the facility toward being the community resource it’s meant to be, including as a museum and learning space.
Denise Mudge, of the Historic Metcalf-Franklin Farm Preservation Association, said in 2017 that the goal was to turn it into a tribute to Cumberland’s farming past, a time when pretty much everything north of the Monastery was farmland.
“This is our history,” she said at the time.
Rob Mudge, Mudge’s husband and president of the association, presented plans to the Town Council last week, including for structural reinforcing of the first-floor framing system, interior renovations to the south end of the first floor to accommodate a new accessible restroom, a janitor’s closet, kitchenette, new entry porch on the west side, and a new accessible ramped pathway from the driveway to the first floor of the farmhouse.
There is no impact on the tax rate from this work, says Mutter, with “several sources of creative and collaborative funding,” including $165,000 coming from the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funds, a $75,000 matching historic preservation grant obtained two years ago, and $170,447 in conveyance tax proceeds from Cumberland Crossing.
“Right now it’s basically 1950 in the house,” said Rob Mudge. He said phase two is supposed to tackle an accessible ramp, accessible doors and restroom in the kitchen area with a basic kitchen redo. Supply chain issues threw a wrinkle in things, with the lowest bid coming in at $392,000, but Mutter found the money to bridge the gap.
For one quarter of the first floor, it will all be up to code and functional, with lights, heat and running water.
“Then we have to go back to the well” and find more funding for the rest of the first floor, museum and meeting space, as well as an eventual caretaker’s apartment and storage upstairs, Mudge said, and that’s all part of the master plan for the property.
“We’re chipping away,” he said. “It’s so hard to find funding for a building that’s on the historic register.”
If the association owned the building, Mudge said, it would smooth things out for grants, as the question sometimes comes up about what would happen if the town sold the building after they obtain a grant. He told The Breeze they’re exploring alternative options to the current arrangement.
One of the reasons it was important for Mutter to find the full funding for this project, said Mudge, is that the money has to be used for its stated purpose, and organizations can be labeled as difficult to work with if they can’t fill the gap.
Members of the board say they remain grateful to the town for its support of the farm and its mission as a community place of learning, food production, and events.
As with phase one, competitive bidding processes were followed, and Martone came in at $395,447, with an alternate add of $15,000. Two other bids were $652,000 and $691,740.
Phase one of the work was completed in 2018 and was funded by a State Preservation Grant and town match.
