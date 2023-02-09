WOONSOCKET – The Eastern Medicine Singers, along with Lee Mangano of ICR Drummers, will be coming to Woonsocket’s Millrace Complex, 40 South Main St., to offer free drum lessons every second and fourth Tuesday of the month, from 6 to 8 p.m.
The Eastern Medicine Singers are an intertribal American Indian drum group based in Providence that performs songs in the traditional Algonquin dialects.
Founder and Leader of the group Daryl Black Eagle Jamieson says the group really got exposure when they first teamed up with Israeli guitarist Yonatan Gat a couple of years back to produce a song and video.
“When that video got released, and we put that one song on this new album, people started calling us up to play,” he said.
Jamieson had met a man by the name of Lee Mangano and invited him and the young children he teaches to come on stage during a performance.
Mangano is the founding drummer of band NRG with original metal song “Instruments Of Destruction’’ that appears on the original animated 1986 “Transformers The Movie.” He also gives young Somalian refugees the opportunity to learn the drum line through his program at ICR.
“We had about 50 drums at my stage, and people were just flipping out,” said Jamieson. Mangano also brought up Joe Pett from the Joe Perry Project from Aerosmith to join them in that performance.
Jamieson said he and Mangano then had the idea to bring free lessons to the city of Woonsocket in the hopes that they can bring more opportunities for children, including the opportunity of joining them on stage for future performances.
The class includes basic percussion, an introduction on how to play snare drums, and how to partake in a drumline.
“This is just labor of love, I don’t care about money, I just want these kids to have a fun, good time,” he said.
He also added that adults are certainly welcome.
“You know, when you get in the medicine circle with us, what we’re playing and everything, like the people that were there last week, they were like just on another planet,” he said.
