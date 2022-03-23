PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, in partnership with the R.I. Tree Council, R.I. Nursery and Landscape Association and the Arbor Day Foundation, is providing 1,000 free trees to state residents this spring through the Energy-Saving Trees program.
Registration opens this Friday, March 25. Now in its 13th season, this popular program helps Rhode Islanders save energy and lower their utility bills by strategically planting trees on their property.
“Planting a tree in the right place can improve air quality, sequester carbon, and help manage stormwater runoff,” said DEM Agriculture and Forestry Chief Ken Ayars in a news release. “It’s a terrific way for Rhode Islanders to reduce their energy costs today and in the years to come, and a tangible way to stand up to climate change. We’re especially pleased to offer free trees now, when many of us are spending more time in our backyards because of the pandemic.”
Planting the right tree in the right place is the key to maximizing the energy-saving benefits that trees provide, said the release. When planted properly, a single tree can save homeowners money on energy costs by shading their home in the summer and blocking cold winds in the winter. Additional benefits include improved air quality, reducing stormwater runoff, and beautifying one’s surroundings.
The process to reserve a free tree can take less than 10 minutes. Here are the three easy steps, according to the RIDEM:
• Sign up at www.arborday.org/RIDEM and map your house by using the interactive mapping tool.
• Select the right tree by choosing from the list of available trees.
• Reserve a tree and select a pick-up location.
The free trees will be approximately four to six feet tall each and are in three-gallon containers. These trees fit in most cars for transportation to one’s home. All program participants must be Rhode Island residents and must pre-register online to reserve their free tree.
Funding for the program is provided by the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. For online registration assistance, contact the Arbor Day Foundation at 1-855-234-3801. For more information about the Rhode Island Energy-Saving Trees Program, visit DEM’s Division of Agriculture and Forest Environment Urban and Community Forestry website.
