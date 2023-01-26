Ana Whyte, of Lincoln, races down the court in the Lincoln Parks & Recreation Department’s free women’s pickup basketball league at Northern Elementary School. The league, for women age 18 and over, meets on Thursday evenings.
Members of the newly formed Women’s Pickup Basketball League including, back row from left, Courtney Cooney, of Woonsocket, Amy Grace, of Lincoln, Nicole Kopka, of Johnston, Sarah Clausius-Parks, of Cumberland, Amy Schmitt, of Lincoln and Lisa Fuller, also of Lincoln. Front row, from left, are Diana Comtois, Ana Whyte, Sharna Rattey and Alicia Eshleman, all of Lincoln.
LINCOLN – Since 2020, the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department has hosted a free women’s pickup basketball league. This league is for women over the age of 18 and takes place at Northern Elementary School every Thursday evening from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
The first game this year was Jan. 12, and the last game of the season will be March 16.
This is a casual league with no referees, set teams or score keeping, and the games are four on four or five on five, depending on the number of participants that week.
No prior experience is needed to join the league; for some women, this is their first time ever playing on a basketball team.
“I never played before, but I figured, ‘why not?’” said Diana Comtois.
Since the league is free, women can try the sport without financially committing to it. Other than gym clothes, sneakers and a water bottle, no materials or special t-shirts need to be purchased. The three-hour window also allows for players to come and go at different points in the evening depending on their schedules.
According to Grace Gervais, assistant director of the Lincoln Parks and Recreation program, ages of athletes range from early 20s to late 50s, with the average age being 45 years old.
“You’re never too old to play basketball,” said Courtney Cooney, telling The Breeze that she used to play basketball often, and joined this league to have fun and work on her skills.
Nicole Kopka started playing pickup basketball for similar reasons. As someone who has played basketball her whole life, Kopka said, “this is a great way to stay active.”
“It is important for leagues like this to exist because recreational sports are important in helping relieve daily stress,” Gervais said. “Exercise has substantial benefits for promoting health, both physically and psychologically.”
Pickup basketball invites women to gather in a low-stakes environment.
“There’s definitely some fun, friendly competition,” said Amy Grace, “and it beats working out on a treadmill, that’s for sure.”
Most players joined in pairs and have previously been involved in different recreational leagues in and outside of Lincoln, including Christie Brown and Sarah Clausius-Parks, who play on a softball team together.
Others, such Kopka and Amy Schmitt, found out about the league online, and joined individually.
Schmitt credits her cousin with getting her involved in town-led sports, including recreation league volleyball. Despite not having played since she was 18, Schmitt signed up for women’s pickup because she “was looking for something to do.” She said recreation sports are ideal for not only exercising, but socializing as well.
Proof of this comes from Sharna Rattey, who also joined alone, but recognizes several familiar faces in the league. Rattey has played on different parks and rec teams and has “met so many people and made friends over the years.”
Besides the competitive aspect, Ana Whyte enjoys the welcoming and uplifting atmosphere of women’s recreational sports.
“There’s so much positivity. We all encourage each other,” said Whyte. “If someone is having a bad day or week, they can come here and we’ll work to make them feel better, to make them feel strong.”
Twenty-five of 36 spots have been filled for this session. For those who wish to register for one of the 11 remaining spots in the league, visit lincolnri.recdesk.com.
