CUMBERLAND – The School Department has long been committed to ensuring a safe environment for everyone, says School Committee Chairperson Karen Freedman, including students who are transgender and nonbinary, and that won’t change.
Offering an unusual “chairperson’s report” at last week’s School Committee meeting, Freedman said she felt compelled to make a statement on behalf of the students and parents who might have been hurt by recent comments about them, and reiterate a commitment to making sure everyone is safe.
The statement was made by Freedman on her own and not the full committee, she said, as not all members had a chance to review it, and was a response to various social media comments and a recent Breeze column by Erika Sanzi.
Cumberland was the first district in the state in 2016 to create a policy protecting transgender and gender non-specific students, said Freedman. Member Mark Fiorillo led the way on it.
Freedman said she wanted to explain what the policy actually states, which is that students are allowed to be referred to as the name and gender they prefer, whether or not that corresponds with their birth gender and whether or not parents are aware. It also permits students to use the restroom consistent with their identity.
Freedman said that at the time of the policy’s adoption, then-Director of Special Education Rachel Santa said she believed that the district had a responsibility to make sure school is safe for students. Santa noted then that this is a student population with a higher rate of suicide, a higher rate of violence against them, and more incidents of bullying, and they must be protected, and that still rings true today, she said.
Freedman said it’s clear that there are better mental health outcomes when students are allowed to use their chosen name and pronouns and the restroom of their choice. According to a study by the Trevor Project, she said, 41 percent of 33,000 of these students said they’d seriously considered suicide, and that rose to 42 percent in Rhode Island. A number almost to that figure, 38 percent, found their home to be an affirming and safe place, she said, the same number in Rhode Island, meaning a “startling 62 percent” did not find their home to be a safe and affirming place.
“Our job is to ensure school is a safe place for everyone,” she said.
Mandatory pupil records have legal names and genders attached, she said. They will change the official record only if they have legal documentation from a court order or amendment, which requires parental knowledge.
The preferred name is within a field in the district’s’ Aspen student information system, and that’s the only place where a name is changed, she said. Policy also states that all persons will have their status kept private at school. If they’re not accepted at home, she said, students often seek it at school, but they’re “not changing the officials record, just the preferred name.”
If the student does feel safe at home, they can decide to share it with parents, she said, and the district encourages students to talk to their parents if they’re comfortable doing so.
Four states, North Dakota, Iowa, Indiana and Alabama, have “forced outing” laws, said Freedman, six states “promote forced outing” but don’t require it, and the remaining states don’t do either.
“Rhode Island is one of these states” (that don’t do either) “and our policy reflects that,” she said.
She said it can be tough for someone to understand what this reality is like, and though people don’t need to understand everyone who is different than them, they should treat everyone with dignity and respect.
After reading comments otherwise, she said, she felt compelled to make sure students feel supported, and she can’t imagine what they must have felt.
Students deserve to be happy, healthy, be supported, and have an education based in tolerance, said Freedman, and the district is committed to this.
