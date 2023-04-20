Smithfield senior captain Sean Trainor takes the ball up the field while being flanked by Narragansett's Lucas Masson, left, and Pieter Mushen during last Saturday afternoon's Division III game. Smithfield fell to the Mariners in sudden-death overtime, 12-11.
Smithfield High junior goalie Dalton Donoyan, #1, is prepared in net while keeping an eye on Narragansett’s Braden Massey, left, who scored five of the Mariners’ goals last Saturday. Trying to knock the ball free is Maxwell Layfield, #27, and behind the net is Sean Trainor, #42. The Mariners ended up winning in overtime, 12-11.
Smithfield High senior captain Cody Van Gorden takes a shot on goal last Saturday against Narragansett while being poke checked by Narragansett's Jace Stephen. Van Gorden scored two goals in the 12-11 overtime loss to the Mariners.
Smithfield senior captain Sean Trainor takes the ball up the field while being flanked by Narragansett's Lucas Masson, left, and Pieter Mushen during last Saturday afternoon's Division III game. Smithfield fell to the Mariners in sudden-death overtime, 12-11.
Smithfield High junior goalie Dalton Donoyan, #1, is prepared in net while keeping an eye on Narragansett’s Braden Massey, left, who scored five of the Mariners’ goals last Saturday. Trying to knock the ball free is Maxwell Layfield, #27, and behind the net is Sean Trainor, #42. The Mariners ended up winning in overtime, 12-11.
Smithfield High senior captain Cody Van Gorden takes a shot on goal last Saturday against Narragansett while being poke checked by Narragansett's Jace Stephen. Van Gorden scored two goals in the 12-11 overtime loss to the Mariners.
SMITHFIELD – After capturing last season’s Division IV championship, the Smithfield High boys’ lacrosse team is off to a great start in Division III, and with a little bit of luck, the Sentinels could have been entering this week with an undefeated record.
But last Saturday afternoon at the Boyle Athletic Complex, the Sentinels suffered a 12-11 loss to Narragansett High that saw the Mariners win the matchup in overtime.
“That has been (the toughest matchup so far),” Smithfield head coach Dave Roderick said. “And because of school vacation, we have a number of kids out. But this was a great game and (head coach) Mark (Chafee) does a great job with Narragansett.”
The Sentinels, who fell to 2-1, were down four starters, but still made it a game by coming back from a 10-6 deficit in the second half with five straight goals. But the Mariners, who improved to 3-1, scored with 23 seconds remaining in the game to force a four-minute, sudden-death overtime.
The Sentinels opened their season with a full team and an 8-3 win at home over Burrillville on April 4, and the following Tuesday night, they bused to Ponaganset and delivered a 20-1 victory over the Chieftains.
Smithfield’s senior captains are James Sylvester, who missed the game against Narragansett because he was on a college visit, Sean Trainor, Cody Van Gorden, and Anthony Mercurio. Trainor, who is a two-time First-Team All-Division pick, will continue his lacrosse career at a nearby D-II school, American International College, and Sylvester, Mercurio, and Van Gorden were also First-Team selections last spring.
Mercurio is the leading scorer for the Sentinels with 10 goals, four coming against Narragansett, and he’s currently in the top 10 in the state in scoring. Sylvester also has five goals and as many assists in two games.
Junior goalie Dalton Donoyan, who was also a First-Team All-Division pick last year and a Second-Team All-Division selection as a freshman, is also back, as is junior Nicholas Pike, who currently has seven goals and eight assists. Pike scored three times in last Saturday’s loss, including the game-tying and go-ahead goals.
Since Roderick took over the program three years ago, the Sentinels have slowly regained form and their winning ways. They were knocked out of the D-IV semifinals two years ago before winning the title last year.
They have nine seniors and as many juniors on their roster, and as for returning starters, they have seven, and most have stayed in their same positions ,while one went from the midfield to playing attack.
One player Roderick did highlight is junior Lex Tremblay, who was a Second-Team All-Division player last year. He handles the faceoffs and “is just phenomenal, and that really impacts the game if you can win the faceoffs and go from there,” Roderick added.
As for the rest of his team, Roderick said that he expects big things out of all of them, especially since “they’re good kids and they’ve been working really hard.”
The season picked up steam this week, with three games in five days, including one earlier this week against undefeated Toll Gate and another one against Mount Hope. On Friday at 6:30 p.m., the Sentinels will host the Providence Country Day/St. Raphael Academy co-op team, and next Tuesday night, Smithfield will wrap up the first half of its schedule by hosting Westerly.
“I know Narragansett because I’ve known the coach for a long time and he is a great coach,” Roderick said. “The same with Mount Hope, that coach has been coaching a while and they have a good program. And I’ve seen Toll Gate; they are pretty good, but I’m not familiar with their coach. I’m still trying to figure out who’s who, what do they do, and how do they do it.”
“But I expect us to be a playoff team,” Roderick added. “That’s what our hope is. And our goal is always to play in the last game on the last day (of the season).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.