SCITUATE – A $5,000 grant awarded to the Friends of the Scituate Animal Shelter will help cover expenses of veterinary care for shelter animals for another year, says volunteer Nick Murphy.
Murphy, who is a member of the Friends of the Scituate Animal Shelter and an animal shelter volunteer, said the group requests the grant each year to help out in cases of “extraordinary” dog and cat care items.
He said without the grant, he does not know where the group or shelter would turn to help the animals. While fundraising is a big piece of the pie, Murphy said the $5,000 Rhode Island Foundation grant is huge.
Friends help pay to spay and neuter cats and dogs, as well as veterinary visits, checkups and medications.
“That’s the biggest part of it. A lot of the dogs dumped have Lyme disease and different stuff they need to be treated for,” Murphy said.
He said some animals come in with skin allergies or mange and need special medications and treatment.
“You see some things that you don’t want to see, that people can treat animals poorly,” he said.
Murphy said the expansion of the Scituate Animal Shelter, at 106 George Washington Highway, is in its final stages. The expansion was approved in 2018, including a concrete addition measuring 30 feet by 30 feet to add more room for new offices, as well as a revamped entryway for a meet-and-greet space for people and their potential furry adoptees.
The expansion will get kittens and pregnant cats out of a small water heater closet and into a healthy and comfortable environment.
Joanna Sparling, of the Scituate Animal Shelter Building Committee, said the animal shelter project is wrapping up with some final items.
“We are in the final, frustrating stages of getting the contractor to come back to go over the final punch list,” she said.
Murphy said the renovations opened up a lot of space for kittens and cats, and the overall facility is looking good.
He added that Friends of the Scituate Animal Shelter is accepting donations, which can be made online of the group’s Facebook page or by sending in the mail to Friends of the Scituate Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 14, Clayville, RI 02815.
“We need all the help we can get, and so do the animals,” Murphy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.