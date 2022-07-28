Elianna Brown misses her sister, Zola, who is in the newborn intensive care unit
Elianna Brown misses her sister, Zola, who is in the newborn intensive care unit with a bacterial meningitis infection in her brain.

CUMBERLAND – At six weeks old, Zola Brown has fought off a potentially deadly infection and is one of the first children to receive in-utero surgery to repair issues caused by spina bifida.

Zola’s mother, Brittany Brown, said she is happy that things are looking positive now, and says she and her husband, Deaven Brown, were deeply concerned about their infant daughter’s bacterial meningitis diagnosis.

