Note: This is the third installment in a multi-part series covering the history of Lincoln in commemoration of the town’s 150th anniversary. Next week, we’ll take readers on a tour of some of the town’s most significant historical sites, both lost and preserved, helping to weave together the story of Lincoln’s past.
LINCOLN — A cart of goods drawn by a team of horses trots up Great Road, kicking up a cloud of dust in its wake.
The year is 1871. Lincoln has just been established as its own community, formally breaking off from its mother town of Smithfield.
A series of dusty, or muddy, depending on the weather, colonial streets connected the community, lined by horse-hitching posts.
When the end of the Civil War reopened the supply of cotton to northern mills, Lincoln began its transformation from rural farmland into a series of textile manufacturing villages.
By 1871, most of Lincoln’s mill businesses were booming, continuously expanding their factories on the banks of the Blackstone River and building homes, churches and schools for their workers. As the mills grew, so too did the surrounding villages.
At the time of Lincoln’s incorporation, its population was slightly under 8,000. Central Falls, which was part of Lincoln until 1895, was the commercial center of the town.
A town council was elected and met monthly, but daily operations of the town relied heavily on the clerk. The first task at hand for Lincoln’s founding fathers was establishing roughly 50 miles of new roadway.
The next task would be appointing an overseer of the poor and creating a “poor department,” as Lincoln had no asylum. The council purchased the Christopher Kelly house and an adjoining lot on River Road, south of Dexter Rock Road, to offer temporary care and accommodations to those in need.
Education was another priority of the first council. When Lincoln separated from Smithfield, it had 39 teachers and 22 separate school districts, mostly in Central Falls. When Central Falls became its own community, Lincoln was left with nine school buildings, four being one-room schoolhouses.
The Lime Rock School on Wilbur Road was considered the largest, with separate entrances and coat rooms for boys and girls. Water for the classroom was fetched daily from a community well, and students ate their lunch under a large oak tree out front.
The first public school was established by mill owners in Manville around 1876, but the building was lost to a fire in 1910.
As it turns out, fire safety was something of a conundrum in 1871, and many of the town’s early buildings succumbed to flames over the years. Pawtucket had a well-organized fire department at the time, which may have delayed the formation of formal fire districts in Lincoln. It’s said that some of the wealthier residents in town owned vehicles before the fire department did, and Saylesville’s first motorized fire apparatus was made from the 1907 Packard owned by mill owner Frank Sayles.
The police department was under the control of the fire ward, along with the town’s water supply and streetlights. Police constables were responsible for lighting and extinguishing the lamps during their shifts.
Medical house calls were routine, but there were very few doctors in the community during a time when diseases such as scarlet fever and diphtheria ran rampant. The Sayles Mill had a “pest house” for those diagnoses, located off present-day Higginson Avenue, where employees would be quarantined until they recovered.
From 1873 to 1875, a smallpox epidemic ravaged the community, hitting the village of Manville hard enough to warrant the closure of schools. A rigid system of examinations and vaccinations was imposed at the cost of $6,131 until disease was overcome.
Of course, death is and was a part of life. This month, the nonprofit steward of the circa-1811 Hearthside House on Great Road is hosting its annual Victorian mourning exhibit, which features a recreation of the wake of Simon Eddy Thornton. Thornton owned the home from 1870 to 1873, and his funeral was held there, as was the practice.
Most families didn’t have their own transportation, which meant obtaining perishable goods from a local general store. Many mills offered food and service stores, though Saylesville opted not to offer a mill store. Such places could keep employees in continuous debt to the company.
There sat a cooperative store at the corner of Woodland Street and Smithfield Avenue, with shares owned by villagers. To prove a point in 1920, the store conducted a survey, pricing 31 items against another store’s 31. They won, with 31 items costing $9.35 at a coop and $9.96 at the competitor’s shop.
Farming continued to be both an occupation and a way of life, with Lincoln residents growing their own crops such as corn, beans, squash and potatoes. Many kept cows for milk, cheese and butter.
Eleazer Arnold operated both a tavern and a farm, where he kept two oxen to draw his plow, 19 sheep, pigs for winter meat and a horse for trips up Great Road. He also kept a small cash crop of tobacco and processed apples into cider and vinegar, which could be traded for items like salt, sugar and coffee.
On the subject of transportation, the ill-fated Blackstone canal was used to ship goods for two decades, but passed out of existence when the railroad was built. While in operation, canal boats were pulled by horses along the towpath.
Passing barges sometimes stopped at the Pond Tavern on the shores of Scott’s Pond. The building still stands at the corner of Lonsdale Avenue and Walker Street. For a time, the canal accommodated a passenger boat called The Lady Carrington, which was said to be the first boat to come up the pond from Providence, carrying dignitaries for a dinner at the tavern.
There were several taverns in town, including one owned by Natheniel Mowry on Great Road and the Lindsey Tavern on Smithfield Avenue.
Despite the proliferation of taverns, drunken behavior was ill-tolerated by mill leaders in town. No liquor was sold in Manville, and there were no bars or saloons allowed in Saylesville.
Entertainment came from places such as the Saylesville Fireman’s Hall, St. John’s Hall and the Manville Opera House, which hosted operettas and musicals. An advertisement for a spring social at the Saylesville hall offers a glimpse into its offerings: performances by the Quadrille Orchestra, plus, for just 20 cents, a supper provided by the committee consisting of a ham sandwich, cake, coffee and ice cream.
Scott’s Pond was a popular place to picnic, and to ice skate in the winter months. Hundreds of people skated there under the open air, careful to avoid a gaping hole in the water where ice was harvested. The ice, cut from local ponds and hauled by teams of horses to ice houses, was the only means of refrigeration year-round.
Unfortunately, the ice often carried disease. In 1871, raw sewage came into Scott’s Pond via the Blackstone canal. Whether they knew that or not, people still swam there.
Note: Information for this article was taken from a variety of historical texts found at the Lincoln Library.
