SCITUATE – Students are leaving the Scituate School District due to not being able to use Caito Field, while student-athletes are missing out on sports seasons after being injured at Manning Field, according to Scituate High School student Simona Mancini.
Mancini spoke during Tuesday’s School Committee meeting regarding the status of Caito Field. Mancini said middle school students are transferring out of the district to play sports in other districts.
Others, especially juniors, are missing out on their senior year of soccer or lacrosse due to injuries inflicted on the substandard Manning Field, Mancini said. She said she has a list of student injuries that occurred at Manning Field from both Scituate and students from other districts, including sprained shoulders, necks and ankles, broken bones, and a dislocated shoulder.
“This has been like this for a couple of years and it has caused a lot of injuries,” Mancini said.
Mancini asked the School Committee to allow high school soccer and lacrosse teams to play at Tasca Field, where the middle school has played since Caito Field closed.
Committee member Coleen Pendergast said the School Committee will make a plan for athletes to play at other fields for the fall season. Unfortunately, she said, their hands are tied on Caito.
Attorney Jon Anderson said multiple architects studied sinkholes that occurred last spring, and none will give the sign-off to say it is safe to use. Since then, the School Committee has gone into mediation with the contractors and architects who did the job, R.A.D Sports, hoping that a neutral third party will help come up with a solution.
Next, the town entered a 60-day period to enter into arbitration, where a third party will hear both sides and give a binding solution for both parties.
“We’re continuing to have a dialogue with our experts and the other parties to try and come up with a resolution,” Anderson said.
Former School Committee member Brian LaPlante said the district needs to fix the field for many reasons, including stemming the loss of students going to other districts, improving the sports program, and improving the quality of life for students and taxpayers.
“Taxpayers deserve compensation,” LaPlante said.
He said he was on the committee that worked hard to bring the field to the district, at the time, to keep students in Scituate. He said at nearly two years into not being able to use the field, the committee needs to hurry up. He added that there needs to be consistency and diligence in getting the field back up and running.
“We were cognizant of these issues two years ago. Here we are fling and seeking arbitration two years later,” LaPlante said.
Parent Bianca Mancini said parents and students are looking for transparency and would like consistent updates on the field.
“It becomes a point where you have an obligation as a parent and community member that things have to change. We just want to fix it,” Mancini said.
The School Committee agreed that Caito Field is a priority, and they will get it fixed.
