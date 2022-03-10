NORTH SMITHFIELD – Frustrations and confusion bubbled at the Halliwell Review Committee meeting of March 3, as committee members tried to prevent project momentum from being lost.
As tasked by the Town Council, the committee came together to discuss the viability of using the wetlands around the site for recreation, the various options for partnership on the new development project, and potential funding sources for the new building, after the current Halliwell structures are abated.
The committee discussed comparable projects that have received grants in the past few years, as well as potential sources for private donations. At one point, Chairman Jeffrey Porter proposed the idea of a “Halliwell Hotline” to keep the community engaged, where the committee would set up a Google Voice number to document resident input for what activities they’d like to see at the Halliwell property.
The discussion was filled with exasperation, however, at the council’s lack of direction as to where they would like the project to go. Robert Najarian, committee member, was particularly vocal about his frustration at the fact that there had not been a discussion of funding or a direct charge for programming, whether intended for youth, seniors, or other demographic groups.
“Can we even afford to even remediate and demolish the site? We haven’t even determined if that hurdle can be crossed,” Najarian said. “I almost felt like we were being told to stay busy in the corner. If we don’t know what the town has a financial capacity to do, then we’re all just being delusional.”
By the end of the meeting, Porter echoed the concerns of other members, affirming that the committee had a lot of momentum back in December, but had more or less “hit a wall.” Porter even postulated that committee members may resign if this level of frustration continues, and that they need to see a little more collaboration from the council.
At Monday’s council meeting, concerns were more muted. Town Council liaison Stephen Corriveau gave a report of the committee’s discussion to the council, and Porter stated that he was only there to answer the council’s questions.
The council voted to amend the committee’s resolution to include the tasks that had been covered at their prior meeting, giving them the power to explore the wetlands area, and investigate funding opportunities and community partnerships in more depth than only discussion among themselves. At the next committee meeting, Corriveau told The Breeze, they will continue to explore these topics.
A hazardous materials assessment of the Halliwell site has recently been completed, and will be on the next council agenda, Corriveau added. After the assessment is reviewed, the process of abatement may move forward.
Asked about the committee’s general frustration at the pace of the project, Corriveau said some people like to move at a faster pace than others, though he believes in going slowly and deliberately while still move forward.
After Monday council meeting, Porter, committee chairman, said he sympathizes with the vocal frustrations of other committee members while still understanding that the council ultimately decides what the committee’s tasks will be.
As far as the abatement and demolition goes, he said he’s excited to see what the council does with the hazardous materials report, and stated that working with a clean slate would be great.
“Although the abatement and demolition is out of our hands, we want to make sure that that process is moving as expeditiously as it can,” Porter said.
“We, as a committee, although we’re a little frustrated, realize the council has a lot on its plate with the police station project. We also have needs from our community as well, though, and we don’t want that to get lost in the shuffle,” Porter added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.