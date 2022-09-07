PAWTUCKET – City voters will cast their ballots next Tuesday, Sept. 13, for numerous local races in a Democratic primary day that typically decides who wins the fall elections in Pawtucket.
For mayor, Constantino Stratis is looking to take down endorsed Democratic incumbent Donald Grebien. Stratis is running on a platform centered on saving the city and giving the power back to the people. He is citing many problems, including rats, and is calling for a halt to the stadium project on the city’s riverfront.
Grebien is running on a record of accomplishment, citing the numerous roads and schools that have been redone during his tenure and the many projects either in-progress or complete in the city, among other highlights. He is urging residents to think big about their future and what it can be if they continue the forward momentum.
For City Council, there’s an at-large primary between Michael Araujo, Yesenia Rubio, Roberto Moreno, Melissa DaRosa and Nicole Leboeuf, and the District 4 council race provides the only other primary, with Neicy Coderre and Shawn Kelly facing off.
For School Committee, there are 11 candidates challenging to come in the top seven for the right to move on to the general election (see related story).
For General Assembly seats, four people are challenging for the House District 58 seat being vacated by Carlos Tobon, including Maribel Echeverry McLaughlin, Cherie Cruz, George Hovarth and Matthew Carvalho, and two Democrats, Jennifer Stewart and incumbent Rep. Jean Philippe Barros, are facing off in House District 59. Kinverly Dicupe Paulino and incumbent Rep. Mary Messier are the two Democrats aiming for the House District 62 seat.
In Central Falls, there are far fewer local races, with council members going unchallenged, but the House District 57 race between James McLaughlin and Brandon Voas is the highlight.
Residents in both cities will also have the chance to vote on state races of wide interest, including the primaries for governor, lieutenant governor, general treasurer, and secretary of state.
Democrats Dan McKee, Nellie Gorbea, Matthew Brown, Helena Buonanno Foulkes, and Luis Muñoz are all competing in the Democratic primary for governor, while Sabina Matos, Cynthia Mendes and Deborah Ruggiero are competing for lieutenant governor.
For secretary of state, Gregg Amore and Stephanie Beauté are seeking to prevail, while James Diossa and Stefan Pryor are battling for supremacy in the general treasurer’s race.
