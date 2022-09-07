PAWTUCKET – City voters will cast their ballots next Tuesday, Sept. 13, for numerous local races in a Democratic primary day that typically decides who wins the fall elections in Pawtucket.

For mayor, Constantino Stratis is looking to take down endorsed Democratic incumbent Donald Grebien. Stratis is running on a platform centered on saving the city and giving the power back to the people. He is citing many problems, including rats, and is calling for a halt to the stadium project on the city’s riverfront.

