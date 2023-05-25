LINCOLN – The town of Lincoln and the Memorial Day Parade planning committee are ready for Memorial Day weekend, and they want to make sure local residents are as well.
The holiday weekend kicks off this Saturday, May 27, with the Veterans Breakfast at the Lincoln Senior Center at 8 a.m. Both veterans and members of the Honor Guard, including first responder, EMS, Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire, will be honored.
Following the breakfast around 9 a.m., the Honor Guard will travel to five war memorials throughout town to lay wreaths. Be advised that the Lincoln Police Department Honor Guard will be providing a gun salute at the locations.
The tentative wreath-laying schedule is as follows:
• 9:15 a.m. – Limerock Vietnam Memorial, located at the Senior Center, 150 Jenckes Hill Road;
• 10 a.m. – Manville Commons WWI Memorial, Park Way in Manville;
• 10:45 a.m. – Albion WWI Memorial Salute, 92 School St. in Albion;
• 11:30 a.m. – Lonsdale Lincoln Memorial School WWI Monument, 1645 Lonsdale Ave;
Later Saturday evening, the town will hold a fireworks display behind Lincoln High School. The fireworks will start around 8:30 p.m., but town officials recommend arriving early to secure a viewing spot.
There is ample seating, including on the turf field, but there are no chairs, food, or drink allowed on turf, so residents should bring a blanket or towel to sit on. Rain date is Sunday.
Rain or shine, the Memorial Day Parade will take place on Monday May 29, and will begin at approximately 11 a.m., and is expected to run until about 12:45 p.m.
Starting at around 10:30 a.m., police will begin shutting down Great Road from Chase Farm to Gateway Park. Lonsdale Avenue to Smithfield Avenue will also be blocked off during this time until 1 p.m.
The parade starting point is the intersection of Smithfield Avenue and Higginson Avenue, and will travel north on Smithfield Avenue to Walker Street. From there, the parade will travel east on Walker Street and take a left turn onto Chapel Street at the Saylesville Fire Station. The parade will continue north on Chapel Street onto Great Road. It will continue west on Great Road, and will end at Chase Farm. The route includes a “sensory safe zone” for those who may be uncomfortable with the loud noises of sirens, flashing lights, or have other sensory sensitivities. That zone will begin at Larry’s Auto at 420 Great Road and will continue for the remainder of the parade.
The post-parade event will take place at Chase Farm immediately after the parade concludes.
Artists from local resident Phil Oakley’s record label, C2 Records, will be performing shortly after the parade, around 1 p.m.
Food trucks will be present from 11:00 am until around 2:45 p.m. Officials advise that anyone looking to arrive at Chase Farm early must arrive and park before 10:30 a.m., prior to the road closures. If residents want to arrive at Chase Farm following the parade, they may do so after 1 p.m. when roads are opened back up.
Lincoln police ask residents to be aware of the parking situation and to please pay attention to any posted “no parking” signs, especially around Chase Farm near East Butterfly and Great Road, and warn that violators will be towed.
For safety reasons, there will also be no pedestrian traffic permitted.
Gould recommends that anyone not participating in the festivities avoid the general area or plan on taking a different route to get to their destination, as heavy traffic is expected from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
