PAWTUCKET – Plans to construct 180 residential units and two commercial units next to the Pawtucket/Central Falls Commuter Rail Station are inching along, says Frank Cruz, owner of the soon-to-be property at 258 Pine Street.
The site recently received $75,000 from the state’s site readiness program and is currently under master plan review and undergoing environmental assessment testing before going into a cleanup phase.
The $75,000 award will be dedicated to pre-development costs including engineering, architectural design work, geo-technical components, environmental assessments and permitting costs, said Bianca Policastro, director of planning for the city of Pawtucket.
Policastro said officials are waiting on results from phase two of the project to do a remediation plan and said the site is currently being tested for lead, asbestos, and other contaminants.
“We anticipate coming before the Planning Board in October,” Policastro said.
The site is in the Transit Oriented Development district, or TOD, in close proximity to the train station. The primary goal of the development is to capitalize on the easy access to multiple forms of public transportation, as stated by Cruz in a Planning Board meeting in March.
The property will need to be capped and be subject to a soil management plan prohibiting soil from being removed or replaced.
Once construction begins, Cruz, who runs the development company Rise Above All Properties, said that they will aim for completion within three to four years from start to finish.
The property is planned to primarily feature studio apartments as well as one-bedroom units and some two-bedroom units, totaling 180 units, two commercial units and 77 parking spots.
Parking will be intentionally limited, since tenants will have access to various modes of public transportation in the area. The project will be carried out in two stages, the first focusing on the two commercial units along with the eastern sections of the residential units, and phase two, which will focus on three western sections of the development.
A review of the landscape and stormwater management plans is still pending and will be presented to the Planning Commission at a later date. Seven zoning ordinances required for the project were presented to the commission and passed in March.
“Like all developments, we are as supportive as we can be,” said Policastro. “Being able to see those properties come back to life is of significant importance not just for our department but for the city as a whole.”
Cruz says the project will change the game with how close it will be to Pawtucket’s downtown.
“The entire team is based in Rhode Island: architects, engineers, environmentalists, even the general contractors are from Rhode Island,” Cruz said. “We’re keeping it local, for local people, that’s what I’ve always done.”
