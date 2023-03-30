SMITHFIELD – Grant money to be used to buy land on Wadsworth Avenue for low-to-moderate-income housing, as well as housing improvement grants for residents, will be hot topics during an upcoming public forum.
Town Planner Michael Phillips said Community Development Block Grants are focused primarily on housing, and will pay more than Smithfield’s $250,000 cap to help in purchasing land for LMI housing.
Originally scheduled for Monday, March 27, Phillips said a community meeting is rescheduled for April 10 at 7 p.m. in Town Hall.
The grant is key to helping nonprofit Gemini Housing secure funds for a controversial proposed development on Wadsworth Avenue. In February, the Town Council approved releasing $204,000 in payment-in-lieu-of fees, money collected by the town from housing developments that do not include LMI housing, for the purchase of the Wadsworth property.
Gemini needs acquisition grant funds to reach the $600,000 sale price and to develop the property, said Claire Fortin of Gemini last month.
Abutters to the proposed project spoke out against the proposed high-density development that would put 38 LMI rental units on Wadsworth Avenue. The development will disrupt a quiet, peaceful neighborhood while clearing a wooded environment, neighbors previously told The Valley Breeze & Observer.
“For housing, you can go above that cap. One year we got $650,000 for the Georgiaville Village Green apartments, similar to the Wadsworth project,” Phillips said.
He said the town also will be requesting money for a housing rehabilitation grant program for Smithfield residents.
The program has been popular in the past, Phillips said, with the town giving out grants ranging from $5,000 to $15,000. Some residents returned year after year for projects, though he said the town prefers to spread the wealth.
He said the town prefers larger grants to eligible residents who want to do home repairs. Repairs can range from bringing the house up to code compliance, roof repairs, failing systems, and more.
“That’s what we’re doing this year. We’re putting the application together,” Phillips said, adding the deadline is sometime in late spring.
Due to the town’s aging housing stock, Phillips said there is typically a long waiting list for residents to get a CDBG grant from the town.
Phillips said the town prefers to do larger projects to get more bang for their buck. He said officials shy away from lead-related projects because the abatement is often costly. All projects require an inspector to visit the home to ensure repairs are up to code, he said.
“HUD and the state want us to help people who really have a bigger need to help them out,” Phillips said. “It really has to be a need to bring the house into code compliance and upgrade systems that really failed. It ends up being a lot of roofs that have failed.”
Not every project qualifies, Phillips said, adding that new cabinets are not something the town will invest in.
Phillips explained that the state has $5.164 million in CDBG funds this year, which small communities need to apply for as they compete for dollars. He said larger communities get a direct allocation of funds. CDBG funds can also be used for economic development and social service agencies.
Phillips said the town typically applies every year and has gotten sizable grants in the past. He said last year the town received $330,000 in funding for work at the Smithfield Senior Center to replace doors, windows and some exterior work.
Other previous grants include $300,000 for the East Smithfield Neighborhood Center, where he said CDBG-funded work is about to come to a close.
“We’re about ready to close out that portion of the grant on the western wing,” he said.
The grant paid for renovations at the center, including a health clinic, an office for the Recreation Department, and areas for a flu clinic. The town also received funding for job training, including broadband internet, to allow for computer setups to help residents with applying for jobs and developing resumes.
