House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi and Rep. Gregory Costantino have each pledged $1,000 to help defray expenses for the Smithfield Little League team to appear in the Little League World Series, and they're challenging other public officials to contribute as well without using taxpayer funds.
A "drive-through fundraiser," organized by supporters of the Smithfield Little League for donors public or otherwise will be held this Monday, Aug. 14, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Deerfield Park/Senior Center on William Hawkins Trail in Smithfield to help cover the costs of lodging, meals and other expenses while the team plays in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa. for the first time in 72 years. Smithfield's first game is on Wednesday, Aug. 16.
After losing the opening game in the Metro Regional Tournament in Bristol, Conn., Smithfield won three straight games, including Friday night's upset 7-1 victory over Massapequa Coast, N.Y. on national television.
"All of Rhode Island is cheering on these great kids, who came back from the brink of elimination to inspire us all," said Shekarchi. "The three states they defeated (Connecticut, New Jersey and New York) are so much bigger than we are, but Rhode Island has always been known for punching above our weight."
"Our community is overwhelmed with pride by the amazing accomplishments of the players," added Costantino, whose district includes part of Smithfield. "I congratulate all the players and their parents, Coach Eric Gibree, and everyone involved with the Smithfield Little League."
Bernard Hawkins, a former state representative and Smithfield Town Council member, has also pledged $1,000 for the team.
