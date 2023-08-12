Headed to Williamsport

House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi and Rep. Gregory Costantino have each pledged $1,000 to help defray expenses for the Smithfield Little League team to appear in the Little League World Series, and they're challenging other public officials to contribute as well without using taxpayer funds.

A "drive-through fundraiser," organized by supporters of the Smithfield Little League for donors public or otherwise will be held this Monday, Aug. 14, from 3  to 6 p.m. at Deerfield Park/Senior Center on William Hawkins Trail in Smithfield to help cover the costs of lodging, meals and other expenses while the team plays in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa. for the first time in 72 years. Smithfield's first game is on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.