GLOCESTER – All five members of the Glocester Town Council are seeking re-election this year, with new Republicans and independents joining the race for a seat.
Republican incumbents Walter Steere III, Stephen Arnold and William Worthy are seeking re-election this year. Republicans Jonathan Burlingame and Cheryl Greathouse join them on the ballot.
Town Council President William Reichert and fellow independent David LaPlante are also seeking re-election this year.
Reichert took over the position as council president in January after former Council President Julien “Jay” Forgue died. Reichert served on the council for 24 years and said he ran because he was concerned about the way new residents were treated in town. He was the vice president of the council at the time of Forgue’s death.
The council appointed LaPlante to the town board in January as he was the first runner-up in the November 2020 general election. LaPlante is a retired Glocester police officer. At the time of his appointment, he said he regretted running on an independent platform, as he is conservative. As such, he said his campaign goals are to keep the town fiscally responsible.
Independent Mark Howard is also running for council.
Rep. Michael Chippendale is being challenged again by Democrat Linda Nichols for the District 40 representative seat. Chippendale defeated Nichols by a wide margin in the 2020 election.
