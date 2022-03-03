SMITHFIELD – Paint chips rain from the ceiling onto spectators and athletes at the Gallagher Middle School gymnasium, which Director of Maintenance Angelo Mencucci said is in critical need of renovations.
The gym and improvements at the Smithfield High School auditorium will be sent to the town for consideration as part of Smithfield’s five-year Capital Improvement Plan. During Monday’s School Committee meeting, the committee unanimously voted to approve sending both projects for a total of $400,000 to the town.
Mencucci described needed renovations at the gym totaling $291,709. He said paint is falling off the ceiling onto the floors, the bleachers are the original five-tier set that are not ADA accessible, and there is sparse wall padding. He said the floors are in good shape, and would only need to be resurfaced and old boards replaced, re-striped and the logo replaced.
“The amount of use these gyms get is astronomical,” Mencucci said.
The gym roof does not leak, Mencucci said, after it was replaced in 2015.
He said the replacement padding would go along the entirety of the gym wall, where they currently are only beneath basketball hoops.
Mencucci said the school uses an indentation in the corner of the bleachers to accommodate wheelchairs.
While the auditorium renovations are partially funded by a $56,000 grant, the school is still waiting to hear back about a $100,000 grant. Supt. Judy Paolucci said if the grant does not come through, the district will request the money from the town through the capital plan.
Should the grant come through, Paolucci said the district will divert the $100,000 for capital improvements to asbestos flooring abatement at all schools. Mencucci said the district is behind on the “huge” asbestos abatement problem.
“They’re everywhere; I could make a list a mile long,” he said.
The capital plan proposed $97 million in improvement projects from 2021 to 2026. Paolucci said the elementary schools are done, other than some areas with asbestos flooring, and the focus should shift to the aging secondary schools.
She said the list of capital improvements for 2022, which includes generators, bathroom improvements, asbestos flooring abatement, and more, seems overwhelming. The idea is to take a bite off the list one project at a time.
“We’ll just keep asking for the money, and eventually it will come. It’s worth putting this need out there and biting them off one thing at a time,” Paolucci said.
