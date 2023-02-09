SMITHFIELD — The Gallagher Middle School gym will no longer be in dire need of repairs after the Smithfield Town Council approved $195,122 in renovations on Tuesday night, said Town Manager Randy Rossi.
Improvements include new athletic wall padding, retractable bleachers, a new scoreboard, a refinished and repaired floor, and painting. Rossi said with the sports teams doing so well, student-athletes deserve a new gym.
“The floor and the entire setup at Gallagher Middle School is in dire need to keep us competitive,” Rossi said.
Rossi said the School District already set aside money for the repairs in capital funds, but was not able to complete them alongside a similar project at Old County Road Elementary School.
“With timing, they were only able to get the gym done last year,” Rossi said.
Rossi said when done, like OCRS, it will look like a whole new gym. He said the work will be completed over the summer. He added that at the previous night’s basketball game, athletes ran off the court thinking they had won when they actually had tied, because there were so many lights missing on the scoreboard.
In total, the council approved spending up to $19,263 on the wall padding, $63,325 on bleachers, $15,759 on a Daktronics scoreboard, $96,775 on painting and $27,420 on floor repairs and refinishing. Rossi said bids came in less than original estimates due to the specialized nature of the jobs.
In March 2022, Director of Maintenance Angelo Mencucci estimated $291,708 in repairs for the gymnasium.
Repairs at the GMS gymnasium are a top priority for the school district, with Mencucci stating it was in “critical need” of renovation last year. Mencucci said the ceiling rains paint chips onto spectators and athletes during games. The bleachers at the gym are the original set of five-tier that are not ADA accessible, and there is sparse wall padding.
Mencucci said the roof is in good shape after being replaced in 2015, but the floors need to be resurfaced, re-striped and the logo replaced.
In other news, residents will have the option to pay their sewer bills quarterly as well as annually as a way to help residents who are struggling with a lump sum payment, said Town Manager Randy Rossi.
During the Tuesday, Feb. 7 meeting, the Town Council approved changing the ordinance to allow sewer bill payments to be split into four quarterly payments at the recommendation of Town Councilor John Tassoni.
Tassoni said to the Valley Breeze and Observer that residents are struggling to pay bills lately, and wants to offer assistance. He said not everyone can make a lump sum payment, especially when it aligns with tax payments.
“We need to help our residents,” Tassoni said.
Rossi said there will be no discounted bill should a resident pay the bill in full.
Town Engineer Kevin Cleary said the Sewer Authority gave a positive recommendation for the changes in hopes to reduce the number of non-payment incidences and allow for ease of sewer payments throughout the fiscal year.
The sewer bill will now be issued similarly to the property tax bill.
