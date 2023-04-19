PAWTUCKET – Representatives from the Shea Fashion program say they’re proud to announce the continuation of their annual fashion showcase, set to take place on April 28 at the Tolman High School auditorium on Exchange Street.
The multi-scene fashion show will feature student designs, eye-catching visuals, and performances by the Jacqueline M. Walsh High School Dance Team, the Shea High School International Dance Team, singer and Shea senior Charline Reis, and more. The show is hosted by Shea senior Catherine Nobre.
This year’s showcase is themed “Game On,” exploring the relationship between video games and fashion.
The Shea Fashion program has been working with students to produce a yearly fashion show for the past 13 years, providing students with the opportunity to explore creative outlets and partners with local professionals to show students different career pathways. The program also casts a class of models for each year’s show, allowing student models to learn runway etiquette while building self-confidence in an inclusive setting.
“We’re thrilled to give our students the opportunity to showcase their designs and creativity in such a unique and exciting way,” said Shea Fashion program co-director Phyllis McHale.
Senior Capt. Ailani Alvarez, who has been a model for Shea Fashion for the past four years, expressed her appreciation for the program.
“Shea Fashion means to me that you don’t have to be what society thinks a model is,” said Alvarez. “What I’ve learned most from Shea Fashion is that no matter who you are, or where you are from, we all can be creative, beautiful, and confident.”
Junior Capt. Jayrick Spencer is equally excited about this year’s theme.
“I loved playing video games growing up, and it being combined with modeling is a great thing to experience,” said Spencer.
Co-Director William Lopera, the former Shea student who’s been part of the show since the beginning (coinciding with the start of The Valley Breeze Pawtucket edition), said there are four main scenes in this year’s showcase, each around a certain genre of video games, and then looks in those scenes are inspired by that genre.
There’s a sports scene, inspired by sports video games, a military first-person shooter-type scene, fantasy games, and a “girls are gamers as well” scene, a “girly” and “super feminine” scene, said Lopera.
He said there were some issues getting the show set up this year due to the retirement of McHale as a Pawtucket teacher, with a lot of behind-the-scenes work to do.
“We’re a little behind, but it’s really coming together,” Lopera said.
Doors for the Shea Fashion Showcase will open at 6 p.m., with the show set to begin at 7 p.m. The event is open to community members, local youth, people interested in fashion, and people who are looking for an entertaining evening.
