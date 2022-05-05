CUMBERLAND – It’s planting season, and local garden clubs are preparing their seedlings to sell this spring. There are two local plant sales planned for May 14 in Cumberland and Lincoln.
The Lincoln Garden Club also hosted a “potting party” on Wednesday, April 27, when they gathered at a member’s Cumberland home on Little Pond County Road for their annual plant potting.
The event was to help prepare for the club’s upcoming plant sale on May 14, which will be held at the Chapel Street Congregational Church from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
They’ll be selling a wide variety of vegetables, perennials and other garden and house plants. Club president Kathryn Lawrence said they make an effort to price their plants reasonably.
The Lincoln Garden Club was forced to take a two-year hiatus during the pandemic. Their plant sale is held biannually, and this will be the first in several years. This year is especially significant for the club, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary.
Lawrence said they’re always looking for new members, and that current members come from Cumberland, Lincoln and many surrounding communities. Those interested in joining or learning more can call Lawrence at 401-241-8425.
The club meets monthly, except for January and February at Chapel Street Congregational Church.
Blackstone Valley Garden Club hosting plant sale
The Blackstone Valley Garden Club came together for its annual “transplant day” last week.
After a two-year pause due to the pandemic, the Blackstone Valley Garden Club will return to the Cumberland Monastery for its annual plant sale on Saturday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Last Friday’s transplant day at club president Patricia McKee’s home was to help prepare for the sale, ensuring everything is ready to go. She said they have a ton of plants, since they weren’t able to hold their plant sale for the last two years.
“Friday’s event went very well,” McKee said. “We planted a lot of vegetables, transplanted perennials, shrubs and trees … all sorts of things in preparation for the sale. We’re really looking forward to welcoming the community again,” she said.
A portion of the proceeds from the upcoming sale are donated to Susan G. Komen in memory of one of the club’s early members who died of breast cancer, Gail Mousseau.
“We look forward to welcoming the community again,” said McKee.
The club is open to new members and seeking new ones. Anyone interested can call McKee at 401-333-2772.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.