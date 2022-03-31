LINCOLN — The Lincoln Planning Board met on March 23 to discuss a proposed residential subdivision and a commercial expansion.
GEM Plumbing and Heating is looking to expand its Lincoln headquarters at 1 Wellington Road off Powder Hill Road.
Maple Realty LLC came before the Planning Board at the master plan review level, seeking to put a 24,000 square foot addition onto GEM’s 55,000 square foot main building.
Town Planner Al Ranaldi said the project is in the conceptual design phase now, and is beginning to move a bit further in the planning process. Though they meet the setback requirements, he noted that the proposed expansion is next to a residential zone.
Leonard Gemma, whose family owns and operates GEM and Maple Realty, said the plumbing company has been in Lincoln since 2002. They’re looking for additional storage for pipe fittings, HVAC equipment and the like.
Gemma said they have storage space in their existing building, but they need more space in order to purchase a larger quantity of materials in bulk. They also acquired another company in the fall, and Gemma said they’ll need the added stock space.
“In the HVAC world, for example, it was very difficult to get AC equipment last year and even more difficult this year. There have been four price increases since September, which causes increases to the consumer. The more we can buy one tractor-trailer load at a time, the less expensive it is for the consumer,” he said.
Gemma said he doesn’t anticipate an increase in daily traffic in and out of the facility, even with the expansion.
“The company is aggressively growing,” he said, noting that Lincoln is “the main hub” of operations.
Also on March 23, the board discussed plans for a subdivision, or reconfiguration, of one residential lot into three off Cobble Hill Road. Driving down Cobble Hill from Lincoln toward Pawtucket, the land is off to the left after Olney Avenue, just before Lladnar Drive.
Lonsdale Land Management LLC has applied for a comprehensive permit for the project. Only one neighbor spoke during last week’s public hearing for the project, with a question about the water line.
Members of a historic club located on the property will still be able to access their more than 100-year-old clubhouse via an easement. One of the three homes will be deed-restricted as affordable.
Town Planner Al Ranaldi asked that, as a condition, no certificate of occupancy on a market-rate house be issued until the affordable unit is built and receives a certificate of occupancy.
“We learned our lesson from another development, when the affordable was built at the end. We still don’t have an affordable unit documented for that project,” he said. The Planning Board felt satisfied with the project at the current stage.
