The Heritage Alliance building plaque program was started in 1983, and every plaque has been made by Russ Gendolfe. Members are thanking Gendolfe for his craftsmanship and dedication to the program.
When the Preservation Society of Pawtucket decided to begin a marker program for historic buildings, members wanted the plaques to be made of cast aluminum, which required the use of a foundry. A notice was published in local newspapers to find an artisan who could make the plaques.
Gendolfe answered the call, despite not being associated with a foundry at the time. He was a valve designer for a local company and had a general understanding of how aluminum castings were designed and produced, so he talked with a friend who worked in a foundry and planned to make a pattern for the casting mold.
Just before Russ was to start the work, his friend’s business was sold, and Russ was left on his own to figure out how to make the mold for the plaques and begin casting them. It took a long time, but he eventually finished the pattern for the plaques that now hang on many historic houses all around the city.
One of the very first that he made was for the Hose Company No. 6, the former 1895 fire station on Central Avenue. He has made a total of 136 marker plaques. For a complete list of marker properties and a slide show of all the buildings, visit www.heritagepawtucket.org/historic-building-marker-program.
