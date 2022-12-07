The Heritage Alliance building plaque program was started in 1983, and every plaque has been made by Russ Gendolfe. Members are thanking Gendolfe for his craftsmanship and dedication to the program.

When the Preservation Society of Pawtucket decided to begin a marker program for historic buildings, members wanted the plaques to be made of cast aluminum, which required the use of a foundry. A notice was published in local newspapers to find an artisan who could make the plaques.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.