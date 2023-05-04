WOONSOCKET – Victoria Gendron, daughter of Dan and Ann Marie Gendron, will be competing for the title of Miss Rhode Island against 30 to 40 contestants at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Providence later this month.
Gendron will also be competing against fellow city resident Kaitlynne Santana, whose story appeared in last week’s edition.
Gendron competed as Miss Woonsocket in last year’s Miss Rhode Island USA. She said she absolutely loved the experience and knew she had to do it again.
“I wanted to compete for Miss RI because I wanted to use my voice to advocate for mental health awareness, a topic that is extremely close to my heart,” she said.
Gendron, who works as a medication technician at The Friendly Home in Woonsocket and is a nursing student at Rhode Island College, said she’s not afraid to speak about the importance of mental health care. She said so many people don’t see mental illness as the silent disease that it is, and she hopes by competing and winning the title she can bring more awareness to the topic.
“Mental illness can be just as crippling as a physical disease, and the fact that every mental health facility in our state has a waitlist is just heartbreaking,” she said.
Gendron said the advice that she would give to young girls out there is to speak up and speak their truth no matter how much society and others can try to break them and beat them down. She said everyone is beautiful inside and out no matter what their size, or sexuality, or race, or appearance.
Gendron said that winning the title would be a great way to represent the city as well as her family. She said her biggest cheerleader for her success was her grandfather Laurent Gendron.
“He was a huge support to me telling me not to be afraid to step out of my comfort zone and do what makes me happy in each of life’s new adventures and I hope that I am making him proud by sharing my cause and speaking out about such an important cause,” she said.
While also working full time, Gendron has been a dancer for 19 years at The Dance Step of Greater Uxbridge. She teaches at the studio and works part time as a model. When she graduates, she said she hopes to specialize in labor and delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.