PAWTUCKET – The Rhode Island General Assembly approved legislation authorizing the city of Pawtucket to place a question on the Nov. 8 ballot to approve a $330 million bond for the construction of the new Pawtucket High School campus, including fully-integrated Career Technical Education pathway spaces, on the city-owned site of the former McCoy Stadium.
The bond question going to city voters came as a result of support from the Pawtucket delegation to ensure the opportunity for funding for a full high school campus.
“With the passage of this legislation, we’re one step closer to starting construction on the brand new, state-of-the-art Pawtucket High School campus that our students deserve,” said Mayor Donald Grebien in a statement. “Pawtucket hasn’t built a new high school since 1938. We can and must do better for our students, and that means investing in a beautiful new high school campus that will be the pride of our community. Given the incredible benefits of the project and the fact that the state will reimburse more than 80 percent of its costs, he said, “I am confident the voters of Pawtucket will approve this question on November’s ballot.”
“Investing in our schools and future generations of Pawtucket students is one of the most important things that we can do for our city,” said State Sen. Sandra Cano, sponsor of the school bond bill. “I’m proud to have sponsored the school bond legislation and am encouraging all Pawtucket voters to approve this question on November’s ballot.”
“As a former teacher, I know how important it is to have safe, modern, engaging 21st century learning environments for our students,” said State Rep. Mary Duffy Messier. “I’m proud to have helped to pass this legislation to invest in a new Pawtucket High School campus, and urge voters to approve the bond question on November’s ballot.”
The concept was unanimously approved by the Ad Hoc Subcommittee to Study a High School Academic Complex last December. Working with school facilities consultant Colliers International and SLAM architects, the subcommittee voted to recommend a 482,500-square-foot Pawtucket High School campus concept that would accommodate 2,500 students.
The $330 million bond would cover the cost of construction for the new campus and other city school facility improvements.
