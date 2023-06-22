LINCOLN – The General Assembly has passed iGaming while ensuring that Lincoln will continue to gain profit not only from Bally’s Casino, but from virtual gambling as well.
“It’s the best possible outcome,” said Town Administrator Phil Gould.
“I’m grateful for Lincoln’s General Assembly delegation, Senators Ryan Pearson and Thomas Paolino, and Representatives Mia Ackerman, Gregory Costantino and Mary Ann Shallcross-Smith, who worked hard to make sure Lincoln was protected from any potential losses.”
Earlier this month, The Breeze reported that town officials expressed concern over the potential legalization of iGaming, and what it would mean for tourism and revenue for Lincoln.
Gould and members of the Town Council said they feared that with the convenience of iGaming, there would be significantly less activity at Bally’s, which would lead to a decrease in both Lincoln’s profits and general traffic.
The town receives 1.45 percent of all revenue generated from the video lottery terminals (slot machines) and 1 percent of all table game revenue from Bally’s Resort and Casino in Lincoln. With the help of the General Assembly, Lincoln will receive the same percentages from iGaming.
Initially, House Bill 6348 and Senate Bill 948 made no mention of revenue generated to be dispersed to Lincoln. The council asked that Bally’s and the state match their current agreement with the town.
The General Assembly passed the amended legislation on June 15, granting Lincoln’s request to receive iGaming profits, and therefore allowing Lincoln to maintain or increase their total revenue from Bally’s.
In the amended legislation, the General Assembly also included that iGaming should only be available to those who are 21 and older, as opposed to having to be at least 18 to gamble in a casino.
The bill would also require there to be a live dealer in place, where the games would be simulcast to people playing virtually.
“This iGaming legislation is constitutional, is geared to mature users, contains education provisions for problem gamblers, and preserves the revenue allocation percentages as they are currently in place.” said Senate President Dominick Ruggerio.
The bill proceeded to Gov. Dan McKee’s office for final approval.
